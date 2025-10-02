World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) Roadmap: A Debit Card And Tokenized Assets On The Horizon

The Trump family’s decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is poised to introduce two new products aimed at investors, capitalizing on the fast-growing sector of tokenization and a new debit card solution.

World Liberty Financial To Launch Debit Card Pilot Program

During a presentation at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore, World Liberty Financial’s CEO, Zach Witkoff, shared these developments alongside co-founder Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the company’s commitment to bridging cryptocurrency with everyday transactions.

Witkoff revealed that the forthcoming debit card, designed to facilitate crypto asset spending in daily life, is set to enter a pilot program in the next quarter, with a launch anticipated either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2026.

This announcement follows previous hints from Zak Folkman, World Liberty Financial’s co-founder, about a debit card and retail application during Korea Blockchain Week 2025, although the details of the consumer app remain under wraps for now.

In addition to the debit card, Witkoff emphasized the company’s focus on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). “We’ve not only thought about it, we’re actively working on it,” he stated, noting that assets such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber could benefit from being traded on-chain.

As part of its roadmap, the firm also introduced a stablecoin called USD1. Since its launch, USD1 has rapidly ascended to become the fifth-largest stablecoin globally, boasting a market capitalization of approximately $2.7 billion.

USD1’s Role Amid Political Scrutiny

In response to President Donald Trump being scrutinized by Democratic lawmakers in the US, Donald Trump Jr. emphasized the venture and USD1’s role in supporting US treasuries and maintaining the dollar’s global dominance. He stated:

WLFI also announced plans to expand the USD1 stablecoin onto the Aptos (APT) blockchain. Despite facing challenges, including subdued demand on centralized exchanges (CEXs), the stablecoin has gained traction on decentralized platforms, although concerns remain regarding liquidity concentration among a few major wallets.

In August of this year, World Liberty Financial revealed a partnership with the technology firm ALT5 Sigma. As part of a treasury strategy, ALT5 Sigma will acquire substantial amounts of WLFI tokens, following Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) acquisition of Bitcoin.

On Wednesday, WLFI posted gains of 2%, reaching the $0.200 mark, which has proven to be a major obstacle for the token’s price, as it has been unable to surpass this level for several days.

