World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each

Key Takeaways

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project linked to the Trump family that emphasizes real-world asset tokenization, sold tokens to Hut8, a cryptocurrency mining company expanding into treasury management, at $0.25 each for treasury reserves.

The transaction comes amid a broader trend of crypto projects building treasury reserves through partnerships with mining firms, combining DeFi with traditional asset management strategies.

WLFI recently introduced initiatives for tokenizing assets such as real estate and commodities, integrating these with its stablecoin to support treasury reserve stability. The project has collaborated with external backers from regions like Abu Dhabi to enhance its stablecoin offerings as part of its treasury diversification strategies.