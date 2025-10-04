ExchangeDEX+
Wordle Today (#1568) — Hints And Answer For Saturday, October 4

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:34
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Saturday is here at last. Time to party! Or, well, time to enjoy your weekend at least. Partying for me these days is basically D&D night with my friends. I look forward to it all week long and then since we’re all getting older and have worked all week long, everyone is so tired it’s like herding cats (I’m the DM or “Dungeon Master” typically, so I do the cat herding). In any case, if partying for you is solving Wordles, you’re in for a good time. Let’s solve today’s!

Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPOIL (213 words remaining)

The Hint: A type of race, or a type of message.

The Clue: This Wordle ends in a “Y”

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

So many yellow boxes! I didn’t get a single green box until I got the Wordle today. That’s unusual. SPOIL is usually a good opening guess but today it left me with 213 remaining solutions. FLARE cut that down to 8 and left me with a whopping four yellow boxes. LAYER, even more surprisingly, upped that to five yellow boxes. I had only one remaining possible word at this point: RELAY for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I keep trading losses (or wins, if you’re a glass-half-full Wordler). I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for beating me. Our October totals tighten:

Erik: 5 points

Wordle Bot: 3 point

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word relay comes from Old French relais (noun) and relaier (verb), meaning “to release, let go, or exchange.” These forms stem from the Latin root relaxare (“to loosen, stretch out, relax”).

Originally, it referred to hounds being let loose or exchanged during a hunt, and later to fresh horses stationed along a route to relieve tired ones. Over time, the sense broadened to mean passing something along in sequence — messages, signals, or tasks.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/03/wordle-today-1568-hints-and-answer-for-saturday-october-4/

