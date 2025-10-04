WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25

PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more