WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 By: PANews 2025/10/04 08:34 Share

PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.