Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC

TLDR

OranjeBTC is set to list on Brazil’s B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus.

The company holds 3,650 BTC, valued at over $420 million.

Winklevoss twins, Adam Back, and Ricardo Salinas are major backers of OranjeBTC.

The listing will offer Brazilian investors a regulated way to access Bitcoin.

OranjeBTC plans to launch a financial education platform for cryptocurrency investors.

OranjeBTC, a Brazilian bitcoin firm, plans to list on São Paulo’s B3 exchange. The company aims to provide regulated access to Bitcoin for local investors. OranjeBTC, backed by prominent crypto figures including the Winklevoss twins, holds 3,650 BTC, valued at over $420 million. The listing will help expand Bitcoin’s presence in Brazil’s financial markets.

OranjeBTC’s Strategic Move onto B3

On Oct. 1, Reuters reported that OranjeBTC will merge with Intergraus, an education company already listed on B3. This reverse merger will allow OranjeBTC to trade on the exchange, offering a regulated investment option in Brazil.

The company views this as an opportunity to reach investors who are unable to own Bitcoin due to regulatory restrictions. According to OranjeBTC founder Guilherme Gomes, “This is a unique opportunity for Brazilian investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin in a regulated environment.”

The Winklevoss Twins Back OranjeBTC

OranjeBTC is supported by some of the biggest names in the crypto world. The company’s $420 million BTC treasury is a key part of its strategy. In addition to the Winklevoss twins, Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas are among its backers. Gomes emphasizes that the firm’s mission is to make Bitcoin accessible to a wider audience and position it as a financial system change.

Along with the B3 listing, OranjeBTC plans to leverage the infrastructure of its acquired education company, Intergraus. The company will launch a financial learning platform to educate Brazilians about cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. “Education is a crucial part of our strategy to drive Bitcoin adoption,” said Gomes. Through this initiative, OranjeBTC aims to empower investors and provide them with the tools to understand the cryptocurrency market.

