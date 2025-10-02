ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy. Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore. A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel. And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up… The post Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy. Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore. A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel. And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up…

Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:57
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1272+1,56%
COM
COM$0,005076-7,74%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000064+1,58%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00373-9,37%
Core DAO
CORE$0,1848-9,89%

Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton.

Archive Resale

No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy.

Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories

Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore.

A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel.

And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up to branded resale, with the conversation changing from ‘nice to have’ to becoming a core part of growth strategy,” she explains. Recent partnerships with Lovevery (toys), a&bé (bridal), and Peloton (fitness) highlight how resale is moving into categories not previously associated with second-hand. But as consumer behavior evolves, slowly normalizing second-hand across more categories, purchase consideration of used products beyond clothing will need to be met with the relevant solutions and offerings.

Resale Could Soon Become A Core Retail Offering

An increasing amount of brands are launching their own second-hand offering, many of which are already embracing it as a new model that can be profitable and drive growth without cannibalizing their existing business. “50% of customers are completely new to the brand, and 60% of resale shoppers then go on to buy full-price with that brand,” shares Gittins. She also notes that some brands also see a threefold increase in lifetime value for customers buying second-hand versus those who shop new. Resale offers brands an opportunity to acquire new customers before encouraging them to trade-up, providing a noteworthy acquisition strategy in a model where margins can be ever more attractive than with full-price items.

As brands roll out resale channels, the traditional boundaries between “new” and “used” are eroding. For the brands working with Archive, shoppers browsing their e-commerce site can already be guided towards their second-hand assortments, with equal emphasis on quality and user experience. In-store, resale corners or curated edits can help normalize the concept further, positioning it not as a discount area but as part of the brand’s narrative, with a focus on legacy or quality.

What is very clear is that resale is no longer an experiment. It’s quickly becoming a business model in its own right—one that blends acquisition, retention, and sustainability. With solutions like Archive enabling premium, branded experiences, resale is positioning itself less as an alternative to retail and more as the future of it. The next phase of growth won’t be about whether consumers will buy second-hand, but about how seamlessly brands can integrate it into their core offering.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/claraludmir/2025/10/01/will-resale-shape-the-future-of-retail/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,000009213-5,07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006086-9,83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000485-2,80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000002284-19,97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08875-9,13%
Sign
SIGN$0,03731-4,50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98 976,15
$98 976,15$98 976,15

-2,39%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 219,86
$3 219,86$3 219,86

-4,93%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3055
$2,3055$2,3055

-5,28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143,93
$143,93$143,93

-6,02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16374
$0,16374$0,16374

-5,20%