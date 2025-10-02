Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale

No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy.

Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories

Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore.

A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel.

And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up to branded resale, with the conversation changing from ‘nice to have’ to becoming a core part of growth strategy,” she explains. Recent partnerships with Lovevery (toys), a&bé (bridal), and Peloton (fitness) highlight how resale is moving into categories not previously associated with second-hand. But as consumer behavior evolves, slowly normalizing second-hand across more categories, purchase consideration of used products beyond clothing will need to be met with the relevant solutions and offerings.

Resale Could Soon Become A Core Retail Offering

An increasing amount of brands are launching their own second-hand offering, many of which are already embracing it as a new model that can be profitable and drive growth without cannibalizing their existing business. “50% of customers are completely new to the brand, and 60% of resale shoppers then go on to buy full-price with that brand,” shares Gittins. She also notes that some brands also see a threefold increase in lifetime value for customers buying second-hand versus those who shop new. Resale offers brands an opportunity to acquire new customers before encouraging them to trade-up, providing a noteworthy acquisition strategy in a model where margins can be ever more attractive than with full-price items.

As brands roll out resale channels, the traditional boundaries between “new” and “used” are eroding. For the brands working with Archive, shoppers browsing their e-commerce site can already be guided towards their second-hand assortments, with equal emphasis on quality and user experience. In-store, resale corners or curated edits can help normalize the concept further, positioning it not as a discount area but as part of the brand’s narrative, with a focus on legacy or quality.

What is very clear is that resale is no longer an experiment. It’s quickly becoming a business model in its own right—one that blends acquisition, retention, and sustainability. With solutions like Archive enabling premium, branded experiences, resale is positioning itself less as an alternative to retail and more as the future of it. The next phase of growth won’t be about whether consumers will buy second-hand, but about how seamlessly brands can integrate it into their core offering.