Will New Album Set A Record?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:32
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “The Eras Tour” at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops Friday.

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Records seem to follow Taylor Swift around. Will Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album set another one? Analysts believe it could.

With Life of a Showgirl set to release at midnight on October, many in the music industry expect the album to become one of just a handful in history to move at least 1 million units in its first week. In fact, when Swift did her first interview about the new album, even that set a record—her appearance on now-fiance Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights set a new high mark for viewership.

The biggest first week of all time in the United States was Adele’s 2015 album 25, which sold 3.378 million albums, according to Nielsen Music. The biggest global first week

Life Of A Showgirl Sales Prediction

It is hard to imagine Life of a Showgirl selling fewer than 1 million albums. Swift’s previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 2.61 million in its first week in the U.S., according to Billboard. That put her second to Adele’s 25 on the all-time best debut weeks in the United States.

TTPD, as fans refer to it, was released at an optimal time for Swift in April 2024. She was in the midst of the hugely successful Eras Tour and still in the early stages of a tabloid-dream romance with Kelce that made headlines throughout the NFL season and through the Super Bowl. There are signs that this release comes at an even better time.

She and Kelce recently got engaged, a break-the-internet moment where her Instagram post about the proposal received a staggering 37 million likes. The Eras Tour, which ended late last year,

Anticipation for this album has been off the charts. Spotify says the album broke a record (previously set by TTPD) with more than 5 million pre-saves, a great indicator of interest in Life of a Showgirl.

It would be surprising if the album does not at least equal first-week sales of The Tortured Poets Department. It’s also almost a foregone conclusion that, with this album, Swift will become the first female artist to surpass 100 million career album sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. They got engaged earlier this year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Taylor Swift’s Records Before Life Of A Showgirl

Swift has set so many records, it’s almost hard to keep track of them all, but these are some of the most impressive:

  • She is the only person ever to have sold more than 1 million albums a week seven times.
  • The Eras Tour set a record by grossing $2 billion, more than double the previous record of $1 billion set by Coldplay’s world tour.
  • TTPD set a record for most-streamed album in its first week, per Billboard. It also became the first album to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.
  • Swift remains tied for the all-time win record at the MTV VMAs.
  • Swift holds the record for the most American Music Awards with 40. The No. 2 artist, Michael Jackson, isn’t even close at 26.
  • Her bestselling album, 1989, has sold nearly 15 million copies worldwide, going platinum in the U.S. and several other countries.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tonifitzgerald/2025/10/02/taylor-swift-life-of-a-showgirl-sales-prediction-will-new-album-set-a-record/

