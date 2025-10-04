ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-questionThe post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question

Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 08:41
Epic Chain
EPIC$0.6566-10.15%
COM
COM$0.005075-7.76%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00424-6.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$98,966.71-3.42%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01085-6.30%

Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?”

His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal.

For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%. 

But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains. 

If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks.

$100 billion Strategy

The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion. 

The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs.

The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century.

Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,966.71
$98,966.71$98,966.71

-2.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,216.63
$3,216.63$3,216.63

-5.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3050
$2.3050$2.3050

-5.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.86
$143.86$143.86

-6.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16372
$0.16372$0.16372

-5.21%