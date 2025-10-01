ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
It is difficult to reconstruct dynamic images from undersampled data because motion is ignored, producing wildly inaccurate results. Although neural fields provide a continuous and lightweight representation, previous research mostly relied on implicit smoothness. This study uses the optical flow equation for 2D+time computed tomography to improve neural fields using explicit PDE-based motion regularization.It is difficult to reconstruct dynamic images from undersampled data because motion is ignored, producing wildly inaccurate results. Although neural fields provide a continuous and lightweight representation, previous research mostly relied on implicit smoothness. This study uses the optical flow equation for 2D+time computed tomography to improve neural fields using explicit PDE-based motion regularization.

Why Neural Fields Beat Grid-Based Methods for Spatiotemporal Imaging

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 03:31
WHY
WHY$0.00000002-29.92%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2565-6.31%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Dynamic Inverse Problems in Imaging

    2.1 Motion Model

    2.2 Joint Image Reconstruction and Motion Estimation

  2. Methods

    3.1 Numerical evaluation with Neural Fields

    3.2 Numerical evaluation with grid-based representation

  3. Numerical Experiments

    4.1 Synthetic experiments

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

4 Numerical Experiments

4.1 Synthetic experiments

\ 4.1.1 Two-squares phantom

\

\ Remark 1 The second row in figure 1 represents the velocity field as follows: the coloured boundary frame indicates the direction of the velocity field. The intensities of the image indicate the magnitude of the vector. As an example, the square on the right moves constantly up and slightly to the right during the motion.

\ Measurements are obtained by sampling one random angle per frame and further corrupted with Gaussian noise with standard deviation σ = 0.01. See the third row in figure 1. To highlight the necessity of motion models, two naive reconstructions are shown in the fourth row of figure 1. The one on the left corresponds to a time-static reconstruction, i.e., assuming that the squares are not moving. The result is an image that blurs those regions where the squares moved. The one on the right is a frame-by-frame reconstruction which, as expected, cannot get a reliable reconstruction from one projection only.

\ Effect of the motion regularization parameter γ.

\

Neural fields versus Grid-based method.

\

\ Figure 1: First row: ground truth image at frames 15, 35, 55, 75, 95 (out of 100). Second row: velocity field at frames 15, 35, 55, 75, 95 (out of 100). Third row: fan-beam measurements with one random angle projection per time instant. Fourth row left: reconstruction neglecting the time component. Fourth row right: frame-by-frame reconstruction from angle at t = 0.

\

\ Generalization into higher resolution.

\

\

\ Figure 3: Left: Evolution of PSNR during training for different values of γ and every 100 epochs (in our setting each epoch consists of 100 iterations). Right: PSNR along different discretization levels for neural field and grid-based representations.

\

5 Conclusion

In this work we studied neural fields for dynamic inverse problems. We saw how to enhance neural fields reconstruction for dynamic inverse problems by making use of explicit PDE-based motion regularizers, namely, the optical flow equation. Constraining the neural field to this physically feasible motion meant a significant improvement with respect to the more widely used motionless implicitly regularized network. This opens the option for studying more motion models, e.g., continuity equation for 3D+time problems, for neural fields since most of the literature relies entirely on the implicit regularization of the network. We saw that the motion regularization parameter γ played a relevant role in the quality of the reconstruction however its choice is not clear, a small value of it led to a similar behaviour with the implicitly regularized neural field, while a very large value promotes no motion. Finally, we highlight that our goal was to improve the reconstruction of the image leaving the motion estimation as an auxiliary problem and not a goal.

\

\ However, there are applications where the motion is a relevant quantity, for example it is used in cardiac imaging for clinical assessment of the heart. In such cases, it can be necessary to think of explicit regularizers for the motion as well.

\ We have also studied the performance of neural fields against classical grid-based representations, in this case, an alternating scheme plus PDHG, and even for the choice of regularization parameters α, β, γ for which this approach performed the best, neural fields still were better in terms of PSNR.

\ We conclude that neural fields with explicit regularizers can significantly improve the discovery of spatiotemporal quantities. Their mesh-free nature makes them suitable for such tasks since derivatives can be computed via automatic differentiation but also their memory consumption can remain controlled even for large-scale imaging tasks [33].

Acknowledgments

Pablo Arratia is supported by a scholarship from the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Statistical Applied Mathematics at Bath (SAMBa), under the project EP/S022945/1.

References

[1] Jennifer A Steeden, Grzegorz T Kowalik, Oliver Tann, Marina Hughes, Kristian H Mortensen, and Vivek Muthurangu. Real-time assessment of right and left ventricular volumes and function in children using high spatiotemporal resolution spiral bssfp with compressed sensing. Journal of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, 20(1):79, 2018.

\ [2] Tatiana A Bubba, Maximilian März, Zenith Purisha, Matti Lassas, and Samuli Siltanen. Shearlet-based regularization in sparse dynamic tomography. In Wavelets and Sparsity XVII, volume 10394, pages 236–245. SPIE, 2017.

\ [3] Esa Niemi, Matti Lassas, Aki Kallonen, Lauri Harhanen, Keijo Hämäläinen, and Samuli Siltanen. Dynamic multisource x-ray tomography using a spacetime level set method. Journal of Computational Physics, 291:218–237, 2015.

\ [4] Martin Burger, Hendrik Dirks, and Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb. A variational model for joint motion estimation and image reconstruction, Jan 2018.

\ [5] Martin Burger, Jan Modersitzki, and Sebastian Suhr. A nonlinear variational approach to motion-corrected reconstruction of density images. arXiv preprint arXiv:1511.09048, 2015.

\ [6] Martin Burger, Hendrik Dirks, Lena Frerking, Andreas Hauptmann, Tapio Helin, and Samuli Siltanen. A variational reconstruction method for undersampled dynamic x-ray tomography based on physical motion models. Inverse Problems, 33(12):124008, 2017.

\ [7] Angelica I Aviles-Rivero, Noémie Debroux, Guy Williams, Martin J Graves, and Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb. Compressed sensing plus motion (cs+ m): a new perspective for improving undersampled mr image reconstruction. Medical Image Analysis, 68:101933, 2021.

\ [8] Andreas Hauptmann, Ozan Öktem, and Carola Schönlieb. Image reconstruction in dynamic inverse problems with temporal models. Handbook of Mathematical Models and Algorithms in Computer Vision and Imaging: Mathematical Imaging and Vision, pages 1–31, 2021.

\ [9] Yiheng Xie, Towaki Takikawa, Shunsuke Saito, Or Litany, Shiqin Yan, Numair Khan, Federico Tombari, James Tompkin, Vincent sitzmann, and Srinath Sridhar. Neural fields in visual computing and beyond, May 2022.

\ [10] Vincent Sitzmann, Julien Martel, Alexander Bergman, David Lindell, and Gordon Wetzstein. Implicit neural representations with periodic activation functions. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 33:7462– 7473, 2020.

\ [11] M. Raissi, P. Perdikaris, and G.E. Karniadakis. Physics-informed neural networks: A deep learning framework for solving forward and inverse problems involving nonlinear partial differential equations. Journal of Computational Physics, 378:686–707, Feb 2019.

\ [12] Salvatore Cuomo, Vincenzo Schiano Di Cola, Fabio Giampaolo, Gianluigi Rozza, Maizar Raissi, and Francesco Piccialli. Scientific machine learning through physics-informed neural networks: Where we are and what’s next. arXiv preprint arXiv:2201.05624, 2022.

\ [13] Guangming Zang, Ramzi Idoughi, Rui Li, Peter Wonka, and Wolfgang Heidrich. Intratomo: self-supervised learning-based tomography via sinogram synthesis and prediction. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF International Conference on Computer Vision, pages 1960–1970, 2021.

\ [14] Yu Sun, Jiaming Liu, Mingyang Xie, Brendt Wohlberg, and Ulugbek S Kamilov. Coil: Coordinate-based internal learning for imaging inverse problems. arXiv preprint arXiv:2102.05181, 2021.

\ [15] Albert W Reed, Hyojin Kim, Rushil Anirudh, K Aditya Mohan, Kyle Champley, Jingu Kang, and Suren Jayasuriya. Dynamic ct reconstruction from limited views with implicit neural representations and parametric motion fields. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF International Conference on Computer Vision, pages 2258–2268, 2021.

\ [16] Junshen Xu, Daniel Moyer, Borjan Gagoski, Juan Eugenio Iglesias, P Ellen Grant, Polina Golland, and Elfar Adalsteinsson. Nesvor: Implicit neural representation for slice-to-volume reconstruction in mri. IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, 2023.

\ [17] Johannes F Kunz, Stefan Ruschke, and Reinhard Heckel. Implicit neural networks with fourier-feature inputs for free-breathing cardiac mri reconstruction. arXiv preprint arXiv:2305.06822, 2023.

\ [18] Wenqi Huang, Hongwei Bran Li, Jiazhen Pan, Gastao Cruz, Daniel Rueckert, and Kerstin Hammernik. Neural implicit k-space for binning-free non-cartesian cardiac mr imaging. In International Conference on Information Processing in Medical Imaging, pages 548–560. Springer, 2023.

\ [19] Jie Feng, Ruimin Feng, Qing Wu, Zhiyong Zhang, Yuyao Zhang, and Hongjiang Wei. Spatiotemporal implicit neural representation for unsupervised dynamic mri reconstruction. arXiv preprint arXiv:2301.00127, 2022.

\ [20] Tabita Catalán, Matías Courdurier, Axel Osses, René Botnar, Francisco Sahli Costabal, and Claudia Prieto. Unsupervised reconstruction of accelerated cardiac cine mri using neural fields. arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.14363, 2023.

\ [21] Jelmer M Wolterink, Jesse C Zwienenberg, and Christoph Brune. Implicit neural representations for deformable image registration. In International Conference on Medical Imaging with Deep Learning, pages 1349–1359. PMLR, 2022.

\ [22] Pablo Arratia López, Hernán Mella, Sergio Uribe, Daniel E Hurtado, and Francisco Sahli Costabal. Warppinn: Cine-mr image registration with physics-informed neural networks. Medical Image Analysis, 89:102925, 2023.

\ [23] Jing Zou, Noémie Debroux, Lihao Liu, Jing Qin, Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb, and Angelica I Aviles-Rivero. Homeomorphic image registration via conformal-invariant hyperelastic regularisation. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.08113, 2023.

\ [24] Dieuwertje Alblas, Christoph Brune, Kak Khee Yeung, and Jelmer M Wolterink. Going off-grid: continuous implicit neural representations for 3d vascular modeling. In International Workshop on Statistical Atlases and Computational Models of the Heart, pages 79–90. Springer, 2022.

\ [25] Ben Mildenhall, Pratul P Srinivasan, Matthew Tancik, Jonathan T Barron, Ravi Ramamoorthi, and Ren Ng. Nerf: Representing scenes as neural radiance fields for view synthesis. Communications of the ACM, 65(1):99–106, 2021.

\ [26] Kurt Hornik, Maxwell Stinchcombe, and Halbert White. Multilayer feedforward networks are universal approximators, Jan 1989.

\ [27] Martin Hutzenthaler, Arnulf Jentzen, Thomas Kruse, and Tuan Anh Nguyen. A proof that rectified deep neural networks overcome the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of semilinear heat equations. SN partial differential equations and applications, 1(2):10, 2020.

\ [28] Arnulf Jentzen, Diyora Salimova, and Timo Welti. A proof that deep artificial neural networks overcome the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of kolmogorov partial differential equations with constant diffusion and nonlinear drift coefficients. arXiv preprint arXiv:1809.07321, 2018.

\ [29] Nasim Rahaman, Aristide Baratin, Devansh Arpit, Felix Draxler, Min Lin, Fred Hamprecht, Yoshua Bengio, and Aaron Courville. On the spectral bias of neural networks. In International conference on machine learning, pages 5301–5310. PMLR, 2019.

\ [30] Arthur Jacot, Franck Gabriel, and Clément Hongler. Neural tangent kernel: Convergence and generalization in neural networks. Advances in neural information processing systems, 31, 2018.

\ [31] Sifan Wang, Hanwen Wang, and Paris Perdikaris. On the eigenvector bias of fourier feature networks: From regression to solving multi-scale pdes with physics-informed neural networks. Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, 384:113938, 2021.

\ [32] Matthew Tancik, Pratul Srinivasan, Ben Mildenhall, Sara Fridovich-Keil, Nithin Raghavan, Utkarsh Singhal, Ravi Ramamoorthi, Jonathan Barron, and Ren Ng. Fourier features let networks learn high frequency functions in low dimensional domains. Advances in neural information processing systems, 33:7537–7547, 2020.

\ [33] Luke Lozenski, Mark A Anastasio, and Umberto Villa. A memory-efficient dynamic image reconstruction method using neural fields. arXiv preprint arXiv:2205.05585, 2022.

\ [34] Luke Lozenski, Refik Mert Cam, Mark A Anastasio, and Umberto Villa. Proxnf: Neural field proximal training for high-resolution 4d dynamic image reconstruction. arXiv preprint arXiv:2403.03860, 2024.

\ [35] Leonid I. Rudin, Stanley Osher, and Emad Fatemi. Nonlinear total variation based noise removal algorithms, Nov 1992. [36] Berthold K.P. Horn and Brian G. Schunck. Determining optical flow, Aug 1981.

\ [37] Gilles Aubert, Rachid Deriche, and Pierre Kornprobst. Computing optical flow via variational techniques. SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics, 60(1):156–182, 1999.

\ [38] Christopher Zach, Thomas Pock, and Horst Bischof. A duality based approach for realtime tv-l 1 optical flow. In Pattern Recognition: 29th DAGM Symposium, Heidelberg, Germany, September 12-14, 2007. Proceedings 29, pages 214–223. Springer, 2007.

\ [39] Nargiza Djurabekova, Andrew Goldberg, Andreas Hauptmann, David Hawkes, Guy Long, Felix Lucka, and Marta Betcke. Application of proximal alternating linearized minimization (palm) and inertial palm to dynamic 3d ct. In 15th international meeting on fully three-dimensional image reconstruction in radiology and nuclear medicine, volume 11072, pages 30–34. SPIE, 2019.

\ [40] Felix Lucka, Nam Huynh, Marta Betcke, Edward Zhang, Paul Beard, Ben Cox, and Simon Arridge. Enhancing compressed sensing 4d photoacoustic tomography by simultaneous motion estimation. SIAM Journal on Imaging Sciences, 11(4):2224–2253, 2018.

\ [41] Michael Stein. Large sample properties of simulations using latin hypercube sampling. Technometrics, 29(2):143– 151, 1987.

\ [42] Antonin Chambolle and Thomas Pock. A first-order primal-dual algorithm for convex problems with applications to imaging, Dec 2010.

\ [43] Allard Hendriksen, Dirk Schut, Willem Jan Palenstijn, Nicola Viganò, Jisoo Kim, Daniël Pelt, Tristan van Leeuwen, and K. Joost Batenburg. Tomosipo: Fast, flexible, and convenient 3D tomography for complex scanning geometries in Python. Optics Express, Oct 2021.

\ [44] Wim Van Aarle, Willem Jan Palenstijn, Jan De Beenhouwer, Thomas Altantzis, Sara Bals, K Joost Batenburg, and Jan Sijbers. The astra toolbox: A platform for advanced algorithm development in electron tomography. Ultramicroscopy, 157:35–47, 2015.

\ [45] Wim Van Aarle, Willem Jan Palenstijn, Jeroen Cant, Eline Janssens, Folkert Bleichrodt, Andrei Dabravolski, Jan De Beenhouwer, K Joost Batenburg, and Jan Sijbers. Fast and flexible x-ray tomography using the astra toolbox. Optics express, 24(22):25129–25147, 2016.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Pablo Arratia, University of Bath, Bath, UK (pial20@bath.ac.uk);

(2) Matthias Ehrhardt, University of Bath, Bath, UK (me549@bath.ac.uk);

(3) Lisa Kreusser, University of Bath, Bath, UK (lmk54@bath.ac.uk).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunge as $1.65 Trillion Is Wiped From US Equities

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunge as $1.65 Trillion Is Wiped From US Equities

The post Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunge as $1.65 Trillion Is Wiped From US Equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $1.65 trillion market-wide sell-off on Friday rippled through bitcoin mining equities, erasing tens of millions in value across the top 20 publicly traded firms. The downturn mirrored broader equity losses across U.S. stock markets, highlighting the sector’s growing sensitivity to macroeconomic pressures and investor sentiment shifts. Global Sell-off Sparks Volatility Across Crypto Mining Equities […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-mining-stocks-plunge-as-1-65-trillion-is-wiped-from-us-equities/
1
1$0.01685-22.35%
COM
COM$0.005079-7.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 04:01
Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.00572-10.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.092-6.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003704-9.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Shocking Richard Heart ETH Sale: $16.3 Million Move Raises Market Questions

Shocking Richard Heart ETH Sale: $16.3 Million Move Raises Market Questions

BitcoinWorld Shocking Richard Heart ETH Sale: $16.3 Million Move Raises Market Questions In a stunning development that’s shaking the cryptocurrency community, Richard Heart, the controversial founder of HEX, has executed a massive $16.3 million Ethereum transaction. This surprising move comes just weeks after the same address deposited an enormous $611 million worth of ETH into Tornado Cash, raising serious questions about market intentions and portfolio strategy. What Exactly Happened in This Richard Heart ETH Sale? According to detailed reports from AmberCN, an address linked to Richard Heart completed a substantial cryptocurrency transaction approximately seven hours before publication. The wallet withdrew 4,978 ETH from the privacy-focused mixer Tornado Cash and immediately converted it to 16.294 million DAI stablecoins. This Richard Heart ETH sale represents one of the largest individual transactions connected to the HEX founder in recent months. The timing and scale of this Richard Heart ETH sale have captured market attention for several key reasons: The transaction occurred during relatively stable market conditions It follows a massive $611 million ETH deposit into Tornado Cash on July 5 The immediate conversion to stablecoins suggests capital preservation Market watchers are analyzing potential impact on ETH price action Why Does This Richard Heart ETH Sale Matter to Crypto Investors? Large transactions by prominent figures like Richard Heart often signal broader market movements. When someone with Richard Heart’s track record executes a significant Richard Heart ETH sale, it typically indicates one of several strategic decisions. The move could represent profit-taking, portfolio rebalancing, or preparation for new investment opportunities. Moreover, the use of Tornado Cash adds another layer of complexity. This privacy tool has been controversial in regulatory circles, though it remains popular among cryptocurrency users seeking transaction anonymity. The Richard Heart ETH sale through this platform demonstrates ongoing tension between transparency and privacy in decentralized finance. What Could This Mean for Future ETH Price Action? While the immediate market impact of this Richard Heart ETH sale appears limited, the long-term implications deserve careful consideration. Large-scale movements by influential figures often precede broader market trends. However, it’s crucial to remember that individual transactions, even substantial ones like this Richard Heart ETH sale, don’t necessarily dictate overall market direction. Market analysts are watching several key factors following this development: Potential follow-up transactions from related addresses ETH price stability in coming trading sessions Regulatory attention to large mixer transactions Community reaction across social media platforms Key Takeaways From the Richard Heart ETH Movement This significant Richard Heart ETH sale teaches us valuable lessons about cryptocurrency market dynamics. First, major players continue to use privacy tools despite regulatory scrutiny. Second, large transactions can occur without immediate market disruption. Finally, the conversion to stablecoins might indicate a cautious approach to current market conditions. The Richard Heart ETH sale also highlights the importance of monitoring whale movements while maintaining perspective about individual transactions. While noteworthy, this single event shouldn’t override broader market analysis or investment strategy. Frequently Asked Questions How much ETH did Richard Heart sell? Richard Heart sold 4,978 ETH, which was converted to approximately 16.294 million DAI stablecoins, totaling about $16.3 million at transaction time. What is Tornado Cash and why was it used? Tornado Cash is a cryptocurrency mixer that enhances transaction privacy by obscuring the trail between sending and receiving addresses. It’s commonly used for privacy reasons, though it has faced regulatory scrutiny. Does this sale affect HEX token price? While there’s no direct correlation, large transactions by project founders can influence market sentiment. However, HEX price movement depends on multiple factors beyond individual ETH sales. Is this Richard Heart’s first major ETH transaction? No, the same address had previously deposited 154,000 ETH (worth $611 million) into Tornado Cash on July 5, indicating a pattern of large-scale portfolio management. Should investors be concerned about this sale? Large transactions are normal in cryptocurrency markets. While noteworthy, this sale should be considered as part of broader market analysis rather than a standalone concerning event. What does converting to DAI stablecoins indicate? Conversion to stablecoins typically suggests capital preservation or preparation for future investments, as stablecoins maintain value relative to traditional currencies while remaining in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Found this analysis helpful? Share this article with fellow cryptocurrency enthusiasts on Twitter and LinkedIn to continue the conversation about market movements and investment strategies. To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action and institutional adoption. This post Shocking Richard Heart ETH Sale: $16.3 Million Move Raises Market Questions first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Humans.ai
HEART$0.002822-9.26%
Ethereum
ETH$3,155.03-8.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.05259-8.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 10:00

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunge as $1.65 Trillion Is Wiped From US Equities

Fed rate decision September 2025

Shocking Richard Heart ETH Sale: $16.3 Million Move Raises Market Questions

Ant Financial-backed R25 launches yield-bearing RWA stablecoin protocol on Polygon

The Future of Hyperliquid: HIP-3 and HyperStone

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,568.12
$97,568.12$97,568.12

-3.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,163.96
$3,163.96$3,163.96

-6.58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2925
$2.2925$2.2925

-5.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$141.81
$141.81$141.81

-7.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16275
$0.16275$0.16275

-5.77%