Why Gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks Soaring Is a Warning

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:54
Markets are witnessing extraordinary rallies across both risk and safe-haven assets. The S&P 500, gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) are all trending higher.

Experts argue that the economy appears to be doing well, but this prosperity is deceptive. It’s not driven by productivity or innovation but by a loss of confidence in fiat currencies, especially the US dollar.

The Everything Rally: What’s Really Behind The Market Euphoria?

In a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter), The Kobeissi Letter, highlighted a notable financial moment — where everything is going up at once, from risky assets like stocks to traditional safe havens like gold and Bitcoin. 

BeInCrypto reported yesterday that Bitcoin broke $125,000 amid its Uptober rally. The coin has appreciated 10.6% over the past week, marking a strong start to Q4. At the same time, silver and gold have also gained strongly. The former’s value has increased by more than 60% in 2025.

Historically, safe-haven assets tend to perform best when investors are seeking protection from falling stock markets or economic instability. However, this cycle is defying that pattern. Risk assets and safe havens are now rising together, suggesting a deeper shift in global investor behavior.

The S&P 500 has jumped over 39% in six months, adding trillions in market value. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 has gained for six consecutive months — a rare streak seen only six times since 1986.

The post pointed out that the correlation between gold and the S&P 500 reached a record 0.91 in 2024.

This raises a critical question: Are markets genuinely strong, or is something else behind the broader rally?

How a Falling US Dollar Is Creating a False Boom

Market analysts argue this does not reflect real economic expansion but rather a weakening trust in the US dollar.  Notably, this year has been quite harsh for the greenback. According to The Kobeissi Letter, the US dollar is heading toward its worst annual performance since 1973. 

For historical context, in 1973, the dollar experienced a sharp decline, one of the most dramatic in modern history, due to the collapse of the Bretton Woods system and the end of the gold standard. 

So far, this year, the dollar has dipped 10%. Moreover, since 2020, the dollar has also lost roughly 40% of its purchasing power.

Furthermore, things could turn for the worse for the currency. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 95.7% probability that the Fed will cut rates again at its October meeting, following a recent reduction in September. Such easing could accelerate the dollar’s downtrend.

Market commentator Shanaka Anslem Perera described the phenomenon as an ‘illusion of prosperity,’ with rising asset prices driven by investors moving away from fiat currencies.

He stressed that the simultaneous surge across asset classes suggests that wealth is not being created, but the dollar’s purchasing power is collapsing. In this view, the denominator — the currency itself — is dying.

Thus, as markets surge and the dollar weakens, the rally reflects more than optimism. Rather than signaling economic strength, it underlines a shift in what investors trust. Markets aren’t celebrating growth — they’re bracing for change.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/everything-is-rising-except-the-us-dollar/

