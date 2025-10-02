Why Bushnell, CamelBak Teamed On A Happy Gilmore-Inspired Golf Flask

Bushnell and CamelBak have partnered to try and get financing for a imitation golf rangefinder that innocuously is a flask. Revelyst Inc.

One of the recurring gags early in the Happy Gilmore movie sequel is Adam Sandler’s despondent titular character taking a swig of booze stashed in seemingly innocuous items such as a cucumber, cell phone, salt and pepper shaker, golf ball, and even a rangefinder.

Now two prominent brands – Bushnell Golf and CamelBak — are combining their expertise to create an homage to the rangefinder flask, even giving it the recognizable nickname of “Happy Flask.”

Bushnell is the golf industry leader in the rangefinder space, making products that are used by more tour professionals and everyday golfers than any other in the distance-measuring category. CamelBak, meanwhile, is a global leader in hydration innovation. Both are brands within the Revelyst Inc. portfolio, one that includes a variety of companies that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies.

Bushnell and CamelBak have teamed up to launch the FLSK Pro, a collaboration that is available exclusively on Kickstarter for a limited time.

The device being created by Bushnell and CamelBak is a unique collaboration that pays homage to the hidden flasks in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie and are intended for the golf course. Revelyst Inc.

The FLSK Pro, or Happy Flask, has the look and feel of a standard Bushnell rangefinder that’s become a golf essential on courses across the country. But while it inconspicuously appears the spitting image of a classic rangefinder, the FLSK Pro is pure CamelBak – an easy to hold flask that is durable, leakproof and built with the same hydration technology that’s been trusted by hikers, bikers and athletes for decades.

It’s perfect for the golf course or the 19th hole, though strictly for taking some swigs rather than getting distances for some swings.

“Golf should be about good times with good people. That is the spirit behind the FLSK Pro,” said Mark Buntz, vice president of product and marketing for Revelyst Golf Technology. “With Bushnell Golf’s iconic rangefinder shape and CamelBak’s craftsmanship, the Happy Flask is made for the course. Premium in every detail and built to help you sip like a legend.”

If the funding goal of $50,000 is achieved at Kickstarter by the end of November, the partnership will allow the companies to reimagine a memorably humorous movie prop within the golf world in a fun way.

The FLSK Pro holds six ounces of a golfer’s beverage of choice and is intended to be a collectible or gift built for laughs as much as for golf bags. The two companies have created prototypes and identified manufacturing partners and suppliers but still need to fine-tune details to ensure performance and durability before beginning the production and quality testing process. If the Kickstarter fundraising effort is a success, revealing demand as much as financial backing, and the prototypes successfully translate to mass production, the current timeline could put the Happy Flasks in golfers’ hands by April 2026 and the start of the spring golf season.

No word yet on whether this imitation rangefinder is magnetic and can stick to the frame of the golf cart for easy (and potentially confusing) access.