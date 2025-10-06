ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Why Aston Martin stock is crashing today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of British luxury vehicle manufacturer Aston Martin (LSE: AML) fell sharply on Monday after the firm slashed its outlook for the second time this year. Notably, the stock plunged as much as 11% at one point. As of press time, AML shares were trading at £76.05, down over 6% for the day. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped roughly 30%. AML YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The decline followed the company’s announcement that it no longer expects to meet its full-year volume guidance, projecting a mid-to-high single-digit decline in total 2025 wholesale volumes compared to last year’s 6,030 units. Third-quarter deliveries also fell 13% year-over-year to 1,430 vehicles, missing prior expectations of flat performance. Negative cash flow expectations At the same time, Aston Martin scrapped plans for positive free cash flow in the second half of the year and began an immediate review of future costs and capital expenditure. The company now expects adjusted EBIT to fall below the low end of market forecasts, with analysts estimating losses of around £110 million ($148 million). According to management, the downgrade reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment and uncertainties tied to new U.S. tariffs, China’s ultra-luxury car tax changes, and ongoing supply chain risks. Despite hopes for a stronger fourth quarter, supported by new model launches and the first 150 deliveries of its Valhalla supercar, investors reacted swiftly to the company’s grim near-term outlook. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/why-aston-martin-stock-is-crashing-today/The post Why Aston Martin stock is crashing today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of British luxury vehicle manufacturer Aston Martin (LSE: AML) fell sharply on Monday after the firm slashed its outlook for the second time this year. Notably, the stock plunged as much as 11% at one point. As of press time, AML shares were trading at £76.05, down over 6% for the day. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped roughly 30%. AML YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The decline followed the company’s announcement that it no longer expects to meet its full-year volume guidance, projecting a mid-to-high single-digit decline in total 2025 wholesale volumes compared to last year’s 6,030 units. Third-quarter deliveries also fell 13% year-over-year to 1,430 vehicles, missing prior expectations of flat performance. Negative cash flow expectations At the same time, Aston Martin scrapped plans for positive free cash flow in the second half of the year and began an immediate review of future costs and capital expenditure. The company now expects adjusted EBIT to fall below the low end of market forecasts, with analysts estimating losses of around £110 million ($148 million). According to management, the downgrade reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment and uncertainties tied to new U.S. tariffs, China’s ultra-luxury car tax changes, and ongoing supply chain risks. Despite hopes for a stronger fourth quarter, supported by new model launches and the first 150 deliveries of its Valhalla supercar, investors reacted swiftly to the company’s grim near-term outlook. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/why-aston-martin-stock-is-crashing-today/

Why Aston Martin stock is crashing today

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:04
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
COM
COM$0.005066-7.85%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064+1.58%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003282+0.70%
1
1$0.01765-24.18%

Shares of British luxury vehicle manufacturer Aston Martin (LSE: AML) fell sharply on Monday after the firm slashed its outlook for the second time this year.

Notably, the stock plunged as much as 11% at one point. As of press time, AML shares were trading at £76.05, down over 6% for the day. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped roughly 30%.

AML YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The decline followed the company’s announcement that it no longer expects to meet its full-year volume guidance, projecting a mid-to-high single-digit decline in total 2025 wholesale volumes compared to last year’s 6,030 units.

Third-quarter deliveries also fell 13% year-over-year to 1,430 vehicles, missing prior expectations of flat performance.

Negative cash flow expectations

At the same time, Aston Martin scrapped plans for positive free cash flow in the second half of the year and began an immediate review of future costs and capital expenditure.

The company now expects adjusted EBIT to fall below the low end of market forecasts, with analysts estimating losses of around £110 million ($148 million).

According to management, the downgrade reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment and uncertainties tied to new U.S. tariffs, China’s ultra-luxury car tax changes, and ongoing supply chain risks.

Despite hopes for a stronger fourth quarter, supported by new model launches and the first 150 deliveries of its Valhalla supercar, investors reacted swiftly to the company’s grim near-term outlook.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/why-aston-martin-stock-is-crashing-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.84%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000881-15.45%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-7.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07437-5.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,681.37
$99,681.37$99,681.37

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.44
$3,239.44$3,239.44

-4.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3259
$2.3259$2.3259

-4.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.96
$144.96$144.96

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16510
$0.16510$0.16510

-4.41%