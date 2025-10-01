Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means

Austin FC players celebrate the win at Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Sept. 17. Austin will host Nashville SC in Wednesday’s final. Getty Images

For American soccer traditionalists, Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup Final is one of the biggest days of the year. For more casual fans, it’s often an occasion they often don’t entirely understand.

It doesn’t have to be that way though. If you want to get up top speed, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy one of the nation’s best soccer traditions.

What Is The U.S. Open Cup?

Essentially, the U.S. Open Cup is an annual knockout-style competition that is literally “open” to any and all senior adult teams through respective qualifying avenues. That includes the its fully professional teams in MLS, the USL and NISA, as well as amateur sides. For fans of European soccer, it is America’s answer to England’s famous FA Cup or Spain’s Copa del Rey, two of the world’s most famous domestic knockout competitions. If you’re interested, here’s entry information for the 2026 tournament.

Major League Soccer sides have dominated the competition since they began competing in it when the league launched in 1996. But there are occasional Cinderella stories, such as when the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship reached the 2022 final. The last lower-division side to win the event was the 1998 Rochester Rhinos, who also won that year’s A League title.

Who Is In the Final?

Austin FC will host Nashville SC Wednesday night’s final, with each club searching for their first major domestic honor in their relatively short history.

It’s Nashville’s second major final since they began play in MLS in 2020. The Coyotes hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup final, losing on penalties to Messi and Inter Miami after playing to a 1-1 draw.

The closest Austin has come to silverware since beginning MLS play in 2021 was when they reached the 2022 Western Conference final, where they lost 3-0 at eventual MLS Cup champion LAFC.

Austin is hosting the final as champions of the tournament’s West Bracket, which earned hosting priority via draw.

What’s At Stake?

In terms of pedigree, the U.S. Open Cup is one of three universally recognized major domestic honors an American MLS team can win, along with the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield. (Canadian MLS teams compete in their own knockout competition, the Canadian Championship).

Additionally, the winner qualifies for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the region’s top continental club tournament, which begins next February and offers a pathway to the highly lucrative FIFA Club World Cup, to be held next in 2029.

And there’s a $600,000 cash prize for the champion (against $250,000 for the runner-up) as part of a total $1 million purse. The top second-tier, third-tier and amateur finishers also received a smaller cash prize.

How Do I Watch?

Date

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Time

8 p.m. ET

Venue

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Tickets

TV and Streaming

CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

What Are The Big Storylines?

Nashville SC head coach B. J. Callaghan raises his arms on the sideline after midfielder Andy Najar is fouled during a home match against the Philadelphia Union on July 5. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Starting With Success

Both managers are in their first full seasons with their respective clubs. Nashville’s B.J. Callaghan is in his first MLS head coaching job, having assumed the reigns in the middle of the previous campaign. Austin’s Nico Estevens is in his second after spending two-and-a-half years in charge of FC Dallas.

Berhalter Connection

Both coaches are also part of the coaching tree of former U.S. men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter, having both served as assistants on his staff during his tenure. Winning a trophy for either will continue a strong year for Berhalter’s MLS reputation. Berhalter’ has guided the Chicago Fire to the precipice of their first MLS Cup Playoff berth since 2017 in his first year in that job. Another former Berhalter USMNT assistant, Mikey Varas, has guided expansion club San Diego FC to a surprisingly successful first season.

Hany’s Legacy

After some concern in recent seasons over the potential decline of 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, the 2025 campaign has seen a return to vintage form with 16 goals and seven assists in league play. And now he has the chance to add his first major team honor to tie a bow on his MLS career.