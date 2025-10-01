White House withdraws nomination of Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair

Key Takeaways
- The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the CFTC, ending his potential leadership of the derivatives regulator.
- Brian Quintenz is a former CFTC commissioner known for his active role in crypto regulation discussions and his support for presidential policies.
The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz’s nomination for CFTC chair, ending his bid to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Quintenz, a former CFTC commissioner, has been active in public discussions on crypto regulation and supportive of presidential policies.
The CFTC oversees derivatives markets and has increasingly focused on crypto-related enforcement and innovation. The Senate Agriculture Committee reviews nominations for the agency, including oversight of digital asset market developments.
“Being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life,” Quintenz said in a statement. “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration.”
Following the withdrawal of his nomination, Brian Quintenz said he looks forward to returning to the private sector at a time of growing innovation in the US.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/white-house-withdraws-brian-quintenz-cftc-nomination/