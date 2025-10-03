ExchangeDEX+
The post White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: White House hastens CFTC chairman search amid Pham's exit. Mike Selig implied as possible chairman contender. Market reactions to regulatory clarity and crypto initiatives. The White House is seeking a permanent chairman for the CFTC after Caroline Pham's pro-crypto initiatives and stated intent to step down, underscoring regulatory changes in Washington. The appointment could shape future crypto regulations, affecting collaborative efforts between the CFTC and SEC, with immediate implications for market players like USDC, ETH, and BTC. White House Drives CFTC Leadership and Regulatory Overhaul The White House is expediting its search for a permanent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman amidst Caroline Pham's expected departure. Caroline Pham has led pro-crypto initiatives, withdrawing outdated staff advisories and improving crypto market clarity since her acting chairmanship began. Insiders imply Mike Selig, a senior crypto policy official at the U.S. SEC, as a possible contender for the position. According to Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chairman, candidates are being chosen for multiple commissioner spots. Market implications include enhanced regulatory clarity and potentially bolstered market confidence. Under Pham, discussions on using stablecoins as collateral for derivatives may advance tokenized finance. Such initiatives could influence crypto market utility, particularly for assets like USDC and USDT. Until a full CFTC commission is formed, any lone decision-making may face legal challenges. "The CFTC is wasting no time in fulfilling President Trump's vision to make America the crypto capital of the world…Providing regulatory clarity now and fostering innovation in digital asset markets will deliver on the Administration's promise to usher in a Golden Age of Crypto." — Caroline D. Pham, Acting CFTC Chairman CFTC Press Release, August 2025 Industry leaders have voiced support for regulatory harmonization. Heath Tarbert, Circle President, praised deriving lower costs and unlocking liquidity using stablecoins. Greg Tusar from Coinbase commended Pham for…

White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 09:31
Key Points:
  • White House hastens CFTC chairman search amid Pham’s exit.
  • Mike Selig implied as possible chairman contender.
  • Market reactions to regulatory clarity and crypto initiatives.

The White House is seeking a permanent chairman for the CFTC after Caroline Pham’s pro-crypto initiatives and stated intent to step down, underscoring regulatory changes in Washington.

The appointment could shape future crypto regulations, affecting collaborative efforts between the CFTC and SEC, with immediate implications for market players like USDC, ETH, and BTC.

White House Drives CFTC Leadership and Regulatory Overhaul

The White House is expediting its search for a permanent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman amidst Caroline Pham’s expected departure. Caroline Pham has led pro-crypto initiatives, withdrawing outdated staff advisories and improving crypto market clarity since her acting chairmanship began. Insiders imply Mike Selig, a senior crypto policy official at the U.S. SEC, as a possible contender for the position. According to Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chairman, candidates are being chosen for multiple commissioner spots.

Market implications include enhanced regulatory clarity and potentially bolstered market confidence. Under Pham, discussions on using stablecoins as collateral for derivatives may advance tokenized finance. Such initiatives could influence crypto market utility, particularly for assets like USDC and USDT. Until a full CFTC commission is formed, any lone decision-making may face legal challenges.

Industry leaders have voiced support for regulatory harmonization. Heath Tarbert, Circle President, praised deriving lower costs and unlocking liquidity using stablecoins. Greg Tusar from Coinbase commended Pham for recognizing stablecoin capabilities. Statements hint at a shift towards fostering innovation and leveraging stablecoins for financial efficiency.

Stablecoins and Market Dynamics Post-CFTC Leadership Changes

Did you know? The CFTC’s move towards accepting stablecoins like USDC as collateral aligns with past SEC-CFTC regulatory clarifications, marking continued U.S. efforts to harmonize crypto oversight.

CoinMarketCap’s data indicates that the stablecoin USDC, with a current price of $1.00, holds a market cap of $74,315,715,901.00 and a market dominance of 1.80%. The past 24-hour trading volume is $18,937,878,573.00, down by 4.06%. Over the past 90 days, USDC’s price has slightly decreased by 0.01%.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts posit that regulatory strides might boost derivatives liquidity through stablecoin engagement, provided the CFTC’s initiatives succeed in integration. Anticipated market shifts include increased DeFi engagement if approvals facilitate broader application of collateral-backed tokens in regulated contexts. For further information on important market oversight, visit the CFTC’s announcement.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/white-house-cftc-chairman-search/

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

