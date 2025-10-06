Which Token Offers More Explosive Returns for Small Buyers?

Ozak AI ($OZ), an AI-powered crypto, is gaining attention as a strong alternative to legacy tokens like Dogecoin. Positioned at the intersection of AI and decentralized infrastructure, Ozak AI uses predictive analytics, real-time signals, and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) systems to deliver autonomous and scalable data system.

While Dogecoin has been in the market since 2013, its inability to surpass the $1 mark has restricted its interest as an investment. In contrast, Ozak AI has a well-defined presale journey with a set listing target of $1, with calculated growth potential for early-stage participants.

Does This DOGE Price Action Confirm OZ as the Best Option?

At the time of press, data from CoinMarketCap reveals that Dogecoin is trading at $0.2558, showing a 0.81% decline over the past seven days. The chart reveals a peak around $0.2570 before a consistent downward movement began. Price action remained bearish with many lower highs and lower lows throughout the week.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Several short-lived recovery attempts failed to bring back the bulls’ trend above $0.240. The decline continued steadily from September 25 through October 1, forming a weak technical structure. Trading volume surged by 2.88% within 24 hours, indicating waning trader interest. The market reveals a selling pressure and market weakness, suggesting the price remains under bearish control.

Ozak AI Presale Growth And Listing Roadmap

Ozak AI is now in its sixth phase of its presale, and each of those rounds has clear momentum. Starting at $0.001 in Stage 1, the token moved through a series of increases: $0.002 (Stage 2), $0.003 (Stage 3), $0.005 (Stage 4), and $0.012 (Stage 5). The sixth and next phase has a token priced at $0.014, with level 7 about to move to $0.017. So far, more than 929 million OZ tokens have been sold for more than $3.55 million.

The total supply of $OZ has been capped at 10 billion tokens. Of this, 3 billion tokens are going to the presale. An additional 3 billion is allocated to the community, 2 billion to reserves, 1 billion to liquidity and 1 billion to team and advisors. Compared to Dogecoin’s stagnant growth, Ozak AI demonstrates a possible return of 7000% from its early presale price of $0.001, to its estimated $1 listing price.

Strategic Features to Tokens Utility

Ozak AI is a combination of several innovations in blockchain, including AI-powered infrastructure to analyze real-time data, DePIN to decentralize the physical infrastructure, and cross-chain compatibility.

The platform’s token, $OZ, allows for staking, governance participation and rewards via the Ozak AI Rewards Hub. Ozak AI has also undergone smart contract audits, with an internal audit and the current audit process by Certik for added security and transparency.

Global Partnerships and Events

Recent partnerships include partnerships with SINT for voice command AI agents, Hive Intel for blockchain data APIs, and Weblume for no code integration tools. Ozak AI is also integrating with Pyth Network and Dex3 for real-time data feeds and liquidity access.

The team hosted big events in Vietnam and currently is heading exclusive sessions during Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. These include private meetups, roadshows and community engagement, all leading to a growing presence worldwide.

Ozak AI offers a clear route to listing at $1 with growth from the starting price. Unlike Dogecoin (which has yet to meet long-term price forecasts) Ozak AI focuses on innovation, infrastructure and partnerships to present itself as a potentially high-return choice for early-stage crypto buyers.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.