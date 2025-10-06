The post Which Crypto To Buy Before BTC Make A New High, Experts Favor a Hidden Gem With $2 Target appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin (BTC) is getting close to its next all-time high. Investors looking for a bigger rise are now focusing on DeFi projects that are driven by utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of these that stands out as a hidden gem because it offers simple features and structured token demand. Even though BTC is stable, it doesn’t have the built-in ways to earn that MUTM is creating. When traders look at crypto prices and wonder if it’s a good investment, they are starting to realize that it’s better to enter a presale with clear use cases and ways to make money than to chase large-cap growth.

Beta Platform and Layer-2 Efficiency

At the moment, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6 presale at $0.035, and more than 55% of the available shares have already been claimed, earning about $16.8 million. More than 16,750 holders are taking part, which shows that they are confident in the procedure right away. In Phase 7, the price will go up 15% to $0.040, so this is your last chance to get in at a lower cost.

The team has announced the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, with V1 targeting Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and initial supported assets including ETH and USDT. This roadmap positions MUTM to attract both retail and institutional users seeking recurring yield and protocol-driven token appreciation.

The new beta platform, which will be live at the coin listing, is one of the main things that will set Mutuum Finance (MUTM) apart from other companies. People who sign up early will get to try out lending and borrowing, staking mtTokens, and the liquidation process. This active utility encourages usage beyond just guesswork, since users can start earning right away. Many presale tokens don’t come with useful goods when they launch, but MUTM’s live beta does, making it stand out in the market right now.

Layer-2 integration makes the business case even stronger because it speeds up transactions and lowers fees compared to Layer-1 protocols. This low cost makes it possible for borrowers and lenders to work together on a larger scale, which supports faster protocol flow. As more people use MUTM, fee income will grow and be used for staking awards and buybacks. This will create a cycle of demand that keeps going. Investors who are keeping an eye on crypto prices today will do well to get in before the Phase 7 price increase. This is because the system is still becoming more useful.

When a local stablecoin comes out, it will add a second level of demand because people will need to use MUTM to borrow and pay back money. This integration makes a steady, money-backed token pull, which ties the price of the token to real protocol action instead of speculation. Over $16.8 million was raised in the presale, and over 16,750 tokens have already been issued. This, along with the CertiK audit assurance (Token Scan Score 90), gives investors faith that the ecosystem is professionally managed and safe.

Exchange Listings and Community Momentum

Soon to be listed on tier-1 platforms like Coinbase, MUTM will have more buyers and be seen around the world. As more platforms become available, trade will speed up and attract more users, which will further affect price discovery and demand. As new listings create more buying pressure, early adopters will be able to add to what they already own.

High-activity users will get extra MUTM tokens as a prize for using community-driven features like a dashboard ROI calculator and a Top 50 leaderboard. This reward system makes sure that the protocol stays active and strengthens the feedback loop where demand is driven by usage. People who join in Phase 6 will get in at a lower price, and the upcoming 15% price drop to $0.040 will reward those who got in early, giving them a clear edge over buyers who wait for BTC to peak.

When investors look at MUTM right now, they are getting access to both a protocol that has real use and a structured method for growing token demand. With a goal of $2 by 2026, early adopters will gain from both short-term gains caused by fear of missing out and long-term gains from using the currency. Experts think that MUTM is a better investment than BTC because it has a higher return on investment (ROI). A $1,000 allocation at $0.035 will get you 28,600 MUTM tokens, which could be worth $57,150 at the expected price.

If traders are looking at the prices of cryptocurrencies today and wondering if they are a good investment, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a unique mix of early entry, useful DeFi mechanics, and token demand that is driven by revenue. With almost 60% of Phase 6 already sold, the price of Phase 7 going up soon, and a roadmap that includes a beta launch, Layer-2 integration, stablecoin adoption, and listings on major exchanges, MUTM is set to be the most interesting hidden gem before Bitcoin hits its next high. Early investors will get energy exposure and demand-driven upside, which will put them ahead of the curve in the market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance