When Will Altcoin Season Really Begin?

The altcoin season indicator reached a milestone not seen since late 2024 a few weeks ago when it flashed a number of 80.

This figure was cause for celebration for many traders.

Others experienced a panic attack.

Additionally, it raised the straightforward query, “If it’s truly altcoin season, why aren’t my coins pumping?” for the vast majority of regular cryptocurrency investors.

In actuality, altcoin season is more complicated than one metric implies. Popular indications are frequently misinterpreted or, worse, deceptive.

Examine the fundamental mechanics, such as how cryptocurrency market cycles develop, how Bitcoin dominance drives liquidity flows, and how regulation, macroeconomics, and investor psychology influence rally timing, if you want to know when altcoin season will actually start.

The noise will be broken by this article.

We’ll examine what altcoin season really entails, why the majority of indicators don’t work for average investors, what indications to look out for, and if the upcoming cycle will produce the wide-ranging fireworks that many anticipate or a more focused, targeted rise.