When Is Daniel Day-Lewis' Drama 'Anemone' Coming To Streaming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:10
Daniel Day-Lewis in “Anemone.”

Focus Features

Anemone, triple Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ first film in eight years, is new in theaters. How soon will it be coming to streaming?

Day-Lewis retired from acting after starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 period drama Phantom Thread. He came out of retirement to write Anemone with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, who also directs the film.

Rated R, Anemone opened in theaters on Friday. The official logline for the film reads, “Anemone explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons.”

Currently, the only way you can see Anemone is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. When Anemone becomes available for home viewing, the first place it will play is on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

Focus Features, which is the studio behind Anemone, generally releases its films on PVOD anywhere from 18 days to a month after they debut in theaters.

For example, the studio’s offbeat comedy The Phoenician Scheme opened in theaters wide on June 6 and arrived on PVOD just over a month later, on July 8. However, the studio’s comedy caper, Honey Don’t, opened in theaters on Aug. 22 and arrived on PVOD 18 days later, on Sept. 9.

Most recently, Focus Features’ period drama Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale opened in theaters on Sept. 12 and debuted on PVOD 18 days later on Sept. 30.

Should Anemone follow the same pattern as the above-named titles, then viewers can expect the film to arrive on PVOD anytime between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, since new titles typically debut on digital on Tuesdays.

When Anemone arrives on PVOD, it will arrive on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. New film releases on PVOD typically cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

What Streaming Platform Will Get ‘Anemone’ First?

Since Focus Features is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, Anemone will first be available on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform.

Typically, it takes a month and a half to two months after Focus Features’ films are released in theaters before they arrive on streaming video on demand on Peacock.

The Phoenician Scheme, for example, arrived on Peacock on July 25, about seven weeks after the film’s wide release on June 6. Honey Don’t, however, debuted on Peacock on Oct. 3, just shy of six weeks after the film opened in theaters.

If Anemone follows the same pattern, then the film should arrive on Peacock anytime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 28.

Also starring Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley and Samantha Morton, Anemone is now in theaters.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/06/when-is-daniel-day-lewis-drama-anemone-coming-to-streaming/

