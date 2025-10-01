When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “One-Hit Wonders Night” – “Dancing with the Stars” brings some of music’s most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars is entering its third week of competition, and the dance floor is quickly heating up. With so much celebrity talent this season, any of the remaining contestants could take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The theme for Week 3 is TikTok Night, with the 12 remaining celebrities and their pro partners performing a range of viral hits made famous on the social media app. Partner dances include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango, and Quickstep to songs like “Pop Muzik” by M/Robin Scott and “Gnarly” by KATSEYE.

Season 31 winner Charli D’Amelio joins the judging panel as the first guest judge of the season. The 21-year-old TikTok star won the Mirrorball in 2022 with Mark Ballas, who has come out of retirement to partner with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt this season. In addition to her judging duties, D’Amelio will perform three dances throughout the night, including one with Ballas.

Unfortunately, another couple is slated to get eliminated tonight, so make sure you know exactly how to vote for your favorites. Viewers can vote online on ABC.com or via SMS by texting the contestant’s number to 21523. Fans receive 10 votes per voting method, totaling 20 votes per week for each couple.

Keep reading for the full DWTS Season 34 release schedule, including all the themes, when to tune in and which contestants have been eliminated from the dance competition so far.

When Is Dancing With The Stars On This Week?

Dancing With the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Week 3 is set to the theme “TikTok Night” and will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

What Is The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Release Schedule?

Season 34 of DWTS will consist of 11 episodes in total. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays until the highly anticipated Season 34 finale on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, when a winner will be crowned.

Check out the full release schedule and themes below.

Episode 1, “Premiere” — Aired September 16, 2025

— Aired September 16, 2025 Episode 2, “One-Hit Wonders Night” — Aired Sept. 23, 2025

— Aired Sept. 23, 2025 E p isode 3, “TikTok Night” — Airing Sept. 30, 2025

p — Airing Sept. 30, 2025 Episode 4, “Disney Night” — Airing Oct. 7, 2025

— Airing Oct. 7, 2025 Episode 5, “Dedication Night” — Airing Oct. 14, 2025

— Airing Oct. 14, 2025 Episode 6, ” Wicked Night” — Airing Oct. 21, 2025

— Airing Oct. 21, 2025 Episode 7, “Halloween Night” — Airing Oct. 28, 2025

— Airing Oct. 28, 2025 Episode 8, “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night” — Airing Nov. 4, 2025

— Airing Nov. 4, 2025 Episode 9, “The 20th Birthday Party” — Airing Nov. 11, 2025

— Airing Nov. 11, 2025 Episode 10, “Prince Night (Semi-Finals)” — Airing Nov. 18, 2025

— Airing Nov. 18, 2025 Episode 11, “Finale” — Airing Nov. 25, 2025

Which Celebrities Have Been Eliminated On Dancing With the Stars So Far?

Ahead of TikTok Night, only two contestants have been eliminated from the competition. In a double elimination in Week 2, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson and Baron Davis and Britt Stewart were sent home. Both couples had the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes from the premiere and One-Hit Wonders Night.

Twelve contestants remain in the competition in hopes of winning the Goodman Mirrorball trophy, including:

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Stay tuned for a full recap of TikTok night.