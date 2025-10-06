ExchangeDEX+
What’s Ahead For Tari Eason In 2025-2026?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 10:08
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rockets forward Tari Eason remains without an extension. When he’s been healthy, the wiry forward has been amongst the most impactful players in the league, per net rating and other advanced metrics. But the “when he’s been healthy” has been a major qualifier. After appearing in 82 games his rookie season, in 2022-20223, Tari played in just 22 games in 2023-2024, sidelined due to surgery upon a left shin stress reaction. Last season, he bounced back, appearing in 68 games, but still missed 14 games due to minor injuries and scheduled rest.

At Rockets media day, Eason stated that he was ready for more minutes and more opportunities. With the injury to Fred VanVleet (ACL), a starting job is up for grabs. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. are four of his five starters. With Dorian Finney-Smith not expected to have yet returned from surgery on his left ankle, Eason, sophomore guard Reed Sheppard, and veteran point guard Aaron Holiday appear to be the major contenders for the final starting spot.

Eason last season averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in 24.9 minutes, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34.2% from long distance. He drew recognition league-wide as one half of the “Terror Twins”, playing alongside Thompson off the bench, harassing opponents defensively on the perimeter.

Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the deadline for Eason to sign a rookie-scale extension is October 31, 2025, the day before the 2025-2026 regular season begins. If no extension is signed, Eason would play the 2025-2026 season under the fourth year of his rookie contract; he would become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2026, assuming Houston issued a qualifying offer.

Smith agreed to a five-year, $122 million extension with the Rockets earlier this summer. Eason is probably the superior player between the two, but the lingering injury concerns likely suppress his market value to some degree. An average annual value of around $20 million per season for Eason seems reasonable.

With Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks sent to Phoenix in the trade to acquire Durant, Eason, like Smith, should have more opportunities with the ball in his hands. He hopes to make the most of it.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rahathuq/2025/10/05/whats-ahead-for-tari-eason-in-2025-2026/

AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
