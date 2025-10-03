What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images

Second year Rockets guard Reed Sheppard was the subject of much discussion at Rockets media day on Monday. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, the former third overall pick will get an opportunity to prove himself following an ACL injury incurred by starting point guard Fred VanVleet in September. VanVleet is likely to miss the majority of the 2025-2026 season, if not the entirety.

Sheppard, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, is slated to earn $10.6 million this upcoming season. After this year, he’ll have two remaining years on his rookie scale contract, subject to team options.

Sheppard averaged just 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game last season but played only 12.6 minutes per contest, appearing in 52 games; Sheppard also served a stint with the Rockets’ G League affiliate. The rookie guard shot a disappointing 35.1% from the floor overall and 33.8% from long distance. Sheppard’s rookie year was not without its moments, however. In three games as a starter, Sheppard averaged 36.3 minutes per game and averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 52% from long distance.

As of right now, per reports, the Rockets do not plan to make a trade to replace VanVleet at point guard. Instead, the franchise is putting faith in projected growth from Sheppard and third year guard Amen Thompson, both of whom will have added responsibilities to orchestrate the offense.

At media day, head coach Ime Udoka spoke of Sheppard’s improvements physically over the offseason stating that the biggest obstacle the young guard will need to overcome is confidence. Sheppard often looked tentative on the court last season, second guessing himself and passing up open shots. Sheppard was heralded as one of the great shooting prospects in recent history coming into the 2024 draft.

While the VanVleet injury is a crippling blow to the Rockets’ immediate title hopes, Sheppard was always the team’s long term hope at the position. The team made him untouchable in all trade talks this past summer. The timeline is just now accelerated. All eyes will be on Reed Sheppard from Day 1.