The post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength The post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength