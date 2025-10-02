ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strengthThe post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength

What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:46
DOGE
DOGE$0.16369-6.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$98,917.09-3.47%
COM
COM$0.005067-7.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01533-10.08%
1
1$0.0177-20.76%

Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234.

A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance.

News Background

DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours.
Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens.
Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation.

Price Action Summary

The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM.

Technical Analysis

Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies.
The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility.
While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240.

What Traders Are Watching?

  • Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance.
  • If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages.
  • Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience.
  • Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,917.09
$98,917.09$98,917.09

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,216.72
$3,216.72$3,216.72

-5.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3034
$2.3034$2.3034

-5.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.91
$143.91$143.91

-6.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16369
$0.16369$0.16369

-5.23%