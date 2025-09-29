The post Whales Scoop Up 120M Tokens in Just 72 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis XRP has seen a surge in whale activity, with large holders acquiring around 120 million tokens within just 72 hours, according to on-chain analyst Ali. The accumulation comes as the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate around the $2.85–$2.90 range, following a volatile September marked by repeated swings above and below $3. Data from Santiment highlights this aggressive buying spree among wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP, signaling renewed confidence from major players despite recent price pressure. Historically, such concentrated whale moves have often preceded periods of stronger momentum, suggesting that XRP could be preparing for its next breakout phase. September’s trading pattern saw XRP climb above $3.20 earlier in the month before retreating toward the $2.70 level. The latest rebound to $2.86 reflects resilience, particularly in the face of broader market turbulence. The renewed demand from whales appears to be a key driver stabilizing XRP as it enters the final quarter of 2025. With whale buying intensifying and market sentiment showing signs of recovery, traders are watching closely to see if XRP can sustain a climb back above $3 and push toward stronger resistance levels. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down… The post Whales Scoop Up 120M Tokens in Just 72 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis XRP has seen a surge in whale activity, with large holders acquiring around 120 million tokens within just 72 hours, according to on-chain analyst Ali. The accumulation comes as the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate around the $2.85–$2.90 range, following a volatile September marked by repeated swings above and below $3. Data from Santiment highlights this aggressive buying spree among wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP, signaling renewed confidence from major players despite recent price pressure. Historically, such concentrated whale moves have often preceded periods of stronger momentum, suggesting that XRP could be preparing for its next breakout phase. September’s trading pattern saw XRP climb above $3.20 earlier in the month before retreating toward the $2.70 level. The latest rebound to $2.86 reflects resilience, particularly in the face of broader market turbulence. The renewed demand from whales appears to be a key driver stabilizing XRP as it enters the final quarter of 2025. With whale buying intensifying and market sentiment showing signs of recovery, traders are watching closely to see if XRP can sustain a climb back above $3 and push toward stronger resistance levels. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down…