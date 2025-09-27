ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential. Summary XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking. Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR. With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales. It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale. XRP Price tumbles by 10% as LINK retests   Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline. Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains. Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts?  Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance. Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the… The post Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential. Summary XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking. Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR. With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales. It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale. XRP Price tumbles by 10% as LINK retests   Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline. Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains. Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts?  Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance. Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the…

Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.005979-11.15%
COM
COM$0.005083-7.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006745-5.67%
XRP
XRP$2.2865-7.59%
Chainlink
LINK$14.18-9.45%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential.

Summary

  • XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking.
  • Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR.
  • With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales.

It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale.

Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline.

Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains.

Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts? 

Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance.

Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the token at $0.0125 (its lowest price) in the first presale round, investors can stake them for higher ROIs, earning up to 124% in APR. 

Moreover, the team’s tokens will be locked for five years, demonstrating long-term commitment. Further contributing to the growing demand is Digitap’s combination of traditional banks’ familiarity with blockchain’s global speed, positioning it among the best crypto coins to invest in. 

While the XRP price and LINK price are in downtrends, Digitap is soaring high. Early funding is breaking records, highlighting significant investor interest. By combining DeFi and TradFi alongside its significant staking reward, it is poised for massive growth post-launch. 

To learn more about Digitap, visit its presale and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/whales-gobble-up-this-token-with-massive-presale-staking-apr/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.005719-11.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.006-8.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00367-10.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002-29.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08934-8.46%
Sign
SIGN$0.03574-7.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Fed rate decision September 2025

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Thrilling Altcoin Season Index Surge: Market Momentum Reaches 29 Points

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$97,670.19
$97,670.19$97,670.19

-3.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,158.46
$3,158.46$3,158.46

-6.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2865
$2.2865$2.2865

-6.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$141.62
$141.62$141.62

-7.52%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16239
$0.16239$0.16239

-5.98%