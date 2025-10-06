Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise

Washington probes Brazil’s PIX, accusing it of unfair digital dominance. Trump links PIX dispute to his crypto-driven economic nationalism agenda. U.S. firms allege Brazil’s central bank favors PIX over competitors. Brazil’s popular instant payment network, PIX, has become a new flashpoint in the growing trade tensions between Washington and Brasília. According to reports, the Trump administration has accused PIX of distorting competition by operating as a state-backed monopoly that disadvantages American firms such as Visa and Mastercard. The system, which allows free and instant transfers, has transformed Brazil’s financial landscape. More than 180 million Brazilians now rely on PIX for daily transactions, from shopping to paying rent. Data from Brazil's central bank shows that the network processes over $400 billion every month, surpassing private rivals and reshaping how money moves in Latin America's largest economy. However, the same success has triggered complaints from U.S. regulators and industry leaders. They argue that PIX's central bank control gives Brazil's government unfair access to financial data while forcing foreign participants to bear higher compliance costs. The U.S. Trade Representative has launched an inquiry following joint complaints by Visa, Mastercard, Amazon, and Apple, which allege that PIX's dominance has created an uneven playing field. His administration views PIX as a symbol of centralized control that contrasts with his vision of open, decentralized financial systems. Trump has linked this issue to his broader economic nationalism strategy, which merges trade policy with the promotion of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, his administration has rolled out tariffs and sanctions against Brazil, citing what it describes as unfair digital practices and political bias against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The move underscores Trump's determination to use economic measures as leverage in digital and geopolitical disputes. Supporters of Trump's approach believe that challenging government-controlled systems like PIX is crucial to protecting market-driven innovation. Meanwhile, critics argue that the U.S. stance risks escalating tensions with one of its major trade partners in the region. PIX's model, celebrated for its efficiency, is now under scrutiny for the very centralization that made it successful. The outcome of Washington's probe may determine whether similar state-backed digital payment systems face tighter restrictions worldwide. 