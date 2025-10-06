Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Washington probes Brazil’s PIX, accusing it of unfair digital dominance. Trump links PIX dispute to his crypto-driven economic nationalism agenda. U.S. firms allege Brazil’s central bank favors PIX over competitors. Brazil’s popular instant payment network, PIX, has become a new flashpoint in the growing trade tensions between Washington and Brasília. According to reports, the Trump administration has accused PIX of distorting competition by operating as a state-backed monopoly that disadvantages American firms such as Visa and Mastercard. The system, which allows free and instant transfers, has transformed Brazil’s financial landscape. More than 180 million Brazilians now rely on PIX for daily transactions, from shopping to paying rent. Data from Brazil’s central bank shows that the network processes over $400 billion every month, surpassing private rivals and reshaping how money moves in Latin America’s largest economy. However, the same success has triggered complaints from U.S. regulators and industry leaders. They argue that PIX’s central bank control gives Brazil’s government unfair access to financial data while forcing foreign participants to bear higher compliance costs. The U.S. Trade Representative has launched an inquiry following joint complaints by Visa, Mastercard, Amazon, and Apple, which allege that PIX’s dominance has created an uneven playing field. Also Read: Pundit Connects XRP, XLM, and HBAR Future Value to U.S. National Debt – Here’s How Trump’s Push for Digital Freedom President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a defender of financial independence and a strong supporter of cryptocurrency. His administration views PIX as a symbol of centralized control that contrasts with his vision of open, decentralized financial systems. Trump has linked this issue to his broader economic nationalism strategy, which merges trade policy with the promotion of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, his administration has rolled out tariffs and sanctions against Brazil, citing what it describes as unfair digital practices and political bias against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The move underscores Trump’s determination to use economic measures as leverage in digital and geopolitical disputes. Supporters of Trump’s approach believe that challenging government-controlled systems like PIX is crucial to protecting market-driven innovation. Meanwhile, critics argue that the U.S. stance risks escalating tensions with one of its major trade partners in the region. PIX’s model, celebrated for its efficiency, is now under scrutiny for the very centralization that made it successful. The outcome of Washington’s probe may determine whether similar state-backed digital payment systems face tighter restrictions worldwide. Also Read: Bitcoin Rally Shows Strength, but Analyst Warns of Short-Term Correction Before $150,000 Target The post Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise appeared first on 36Crypto. Washington probes Brazil’s PIX, accusing it of unfair digital dominance. Trump links PIX dispute to his crypto-driven economic nationalism agenda. U.S. firms allege Brazil’s central bank favors PIX over competitors. Brazil’s popular instant payment network, PIX, has become a new flashpoint in the growing trade tensions between Washington and Brasília. According to reports, the Trump administration has accused PIX of distorting competition by operating as a state-backed monopoly that disadvantages American firms such as Visa and Mastercard. The system, which allows free and instant transfers, has transformed Brazil’s financial landscape. More than 180 million Brazilians now rely on PIX for daily transactions, from shopping to paying rent. Data from Brazil’s central bank shows that the network processes over $400 billion every month, surpassing private rivals and reshaping how money moves in Latin America’s largest economy. However, the same success has triggered complaints from U.S. regulators and industry leaders. They argue that PIX’s central bank control gives Brazil’s government unfair access to financial data while forcing foreign participants to bear higher compliance costs. The U.S. Trade Representative has launched an inquiry following joint complaints by Visa, Mastercard, Amazon, and Apple, which allege that PIX’s dominance has created an uneven playing field. Also Read: Pundit Connects XRP, XLM, and HBAR Future Value to U.S. National Debt – Here’s How Trump’s Push for Digital Freedom President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a defender of financial independence and a strong supporter of cryptocurrency. His administration views PIX as a symbol of centralized control that contrasts with his vision of open, decentralized financial systems. Trump has linked this issue to his broader economic nationalism strategy, which merges trade policy with the promotion of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, his administration has rolled out tariffs and sanctions against Brazil, citing what it describes as unfair digital practices and political bias against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The move underscores Trump’s determination to use economic measures as leverage in digital and geopolitical disputes. Supporters of Trump’s approach believe that challenging government-controlled systems like PIX is crucial to protecting market-driven innovation. Meanwhile, critics argue that the U.S. stance risks escalating tensions with one of its major trade partners in the region. PIX’s model, celebrated for its efficiency, is now under scrutiny for the very centralization that made it successful. The outcome of Washington’s probe may determine whether similar state-backed digital payment systems face tighter restrictions worldwide. Also Read: Bitcoin Rally Shows Strength, but Analyst Warns of Short-Term Correction Before $150,000 Target The post Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise appeared first on 36Crypto.

Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 21:00
Polytrade
TRADE$0.04921-4.57%
RISE
RISE$0.007582-3.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.252-4.96%
Union
U$0.005771-7.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05439-30.58%
  • Washington probes Brazil’s PIX, accusing it of unfair digital dominance.
  • Trump links PIX dispute to his crypto-driven economic nationalism agenda.
  • U.S. firms allege Brazil’s central bank favors PIX over competitors.

Brazil’s popular instant payment network, PIX, has become a new flashpoint in the growing trade tensions between Washington and Brasília. According to reports, the Trump administration has accused PIX of distorting competition by operating as a state-backed monopoly that disadvantages American firms such as Visa and Mastercard.


The system, which allows free and instant transfers, has transformed Brazil’s financial landscape. More than 180 million Brazilians now rely on PIX for daily transactions, from shopping to paying rent. Data from Brazil’s central bank shows that the network processes over $400 billion every month, surpassing private rivals and reshaping how money moves in Latin America’s largest economy.


However, the same success has triggered complaints from U.S. regulators and industry leaders. They argue that PIX’s central bank control gives Brazil’s government unfair access to financial data while forcing foreign participants to bear higher compliance costs. The U.S. Trade Representative has launched an inquiry following joint complaints by Visa, Mastercard, Amazon, and Apple, which allege that PIX’s dominance has created an uneven playing field.


Also Read: Pundit Connects XRP, XLM, and HBAR Future Value to U.S. National Debt – Here’s How


Trump’s Push for Digital Freedom

President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a defender of financial independence and a strong supporter of cryptocurrency. His administration views PIX as a symbol of centralized control that contrasts with his vision of open, decentralized financial systems. Trump has linked this issue to his broader economic nationalism strategy, which merges trade policy with the promotion of blockchain-based technologies.


Additionally, his administration has rolled out tariffs and sanctions against Brazil, citing what it describes as unfair digital practices and political bias against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The move underscores Trump’s determination to use economic measures as leverage in digital and geopolitical disputes.


Supporters of Trump’s approach believe that challenging government-controlled systems like PIX is crucial to protecting market-driven innovation. Meanwhile, critics argue that the U.S. stance risks escalating tensions with one of its major trade partners in the region.


PIX’s model, celebrated for its efficiency, is now under scrutiny for the very centralization that made it successful. The outcome of Washington’s probe may determine whether similar state-backed digital payment systems face tighter restrictions worldwide.


Also Read: Bitcoin Rally Shows Strength, but Analyst Warns of Short-Term Correction Before $150,000 Target


The post Washington Targets Brazil’s PIX Network as Trade Tensions Rise appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,605.80
$99,605.80$99,605.80

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,236.73
$3,236.73$3,236.73

-4.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3248
$2.3248$2.3248

-4.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.89
$144.89$144.89

-5.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16498
$0.16498$0.16498

-4.48%