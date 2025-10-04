ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 08:00
Union
U$0.005715-8.10%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003289+0.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.09465-6.50%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000308-5.37%
RWAX
APP$0.0008651-2.38%

Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration.

Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” for financial services.

OnePay Expands Crypto Access with Bitcoin and Ether

According to CNBC, the first iteration will support Bitcoin (BTC) as well as Ether (ETH). The company behind the digital asset trading mechanism, Zerohash, will be providing the infrastructure. As a joint venture between Ribbit Capital and Walmart, OnePay started in 2021 and has gradually developed into a financial service that includes banking, credit cards, wireless and buy now, pay later loans. The crypto adds to its ambitions to compete with overseas services such as WeChat in centralising several financial functions in a single ecosystem.

Related Reading: Walmart and Amazon Eye Stablecoins for Faster, Cheaper Payments | Live Bitcoin News

The approach tracks the regulatory direction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closely. SEC Chair Paul Atkins, as part of Project Crypto, has promoted the formation of non-securities trading and securities-integrated “Super Apps.” OnePay’s crypto expansion story fitness into this system, and is set to play an active role as a licensed entity with mass consumer appeal.

Other large fintech platforms are headed in the same direction. Coinbase is set to transform itself into an “Everything Exchange,” including tokenized stocks and prediction markets. Robinhood has already combined stock and crypto trading, and it plans to expand its financial innovation beyond stock trading. So, despite this, Walmart has a big distribution advantage because of the online and in-store checkout ecosystem via OnePay. By allowing customers to convert digital assets into cash and spend directly in Walmart stores, OnePay has the potential to speed up mainstream adoption.

Industries say investors are excited about such integrated models. Newer solutions like Coinbase and Robinhood have helped drive intense market demand. The OnePay entry is expected to extend customer loyalty on the one hand and digital asset circulation in retail payments on the other.

Walmart-Backed App Pushes Beyond Speculation

OnePay’s structured approach is indicative of an overall corporate optimism that more companies will be adopting blockchain, analysts say. By incorporating custody and trading mechanisms, the firm illustrates how digital assets can be utilised in ways beyond speculation.

Nonetheless, compliance does pre-dominate. Regulatory Scrutiny is increasing and companies that can’t comply with standards may find themselves up against a wall. Big players such as OnePay will continue to grow. However, analysts warn smaller firms may struggle or shut down if unadaptable. This dual reality is both an opportunity and a threat to the changing U.S. digital finance landscape.

OnePay’s crypto play can change the dynamics of US fintech competition. By using existing digital assets alongside conventional finance under Walmart’s brand of commercial organization, the company is combining commerce with blockchain-based finance. Beyond solidifying Walmart’s digital footprint, this case provides a model for corporate implementation in the future.

If successful, OnePay may increase liquidity and mainstream the use of cryptocurrency for everyday retail. However, its growth reflects a deepening schism between strong players, who deliver regulatory convergence, and weaker businesses, who will face liquidation as a result of cost and compliance pressures.

The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,948.51
$98,948.51$98,948.51

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,217.34
$3,217.34$3,217.34

-5.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3037
$2.3037$2.3037

-5.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.94
$143.94$143.94

-6.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16394
$0.16394$0.16394

-5.08%