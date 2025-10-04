ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OnePay, a fintech firm owned by Walmart, is reportedly adding crypto trading and custody to its mobile app. The platform was developed in 2021 via a collaboration between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital. The OnePay app has jumped inside the top 5 among free finance apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. OnePay, a financial technology firm owned by retail giant Walmart, is reportedly adding Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its mobile app, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.  The firm is said to be working with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash to implement custodying and trading solutions into its mobile banking application later this year.  “The move means that crypto is increasingly seen as a core offering that exists alongside traditional banking services like savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management,” said CNBC reporter Hugh Son on the network’s Squawk on the Street show.  OnePay was developed in 2021 via a strategic partnership between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital with the goal of delivering “modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” to its users.  ﻿ Its mobile banking app currently offers features like a digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, and a debit card. Specific details about what crypto features it may offer, beyond trading and holding select assets, are not available.  A representative for Zerohash declined to comment. The infrastructure firm rumored to be powering OnePay’s crypto initiatives recently announced a $104 million raise led by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers. The raise pushed the firm’s valuation to $1 billion.  Initially released to app stores as early as 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking application has shot up the app popularity charts in both Apple and Google Play stores, jumping at least 50 spots in each store over the last… The post Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OnePay, a fintech firm owned by Walmart, is reportedly adding crypto trading and custody to its mobile app. The platform was developed in 2021 via a collaboration between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital. The OnePay app has jumped inside the top 5 among free finance apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. OnePay, a financial technology firm owned by retail giant Walmart, is reportedly adding Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its mobile app, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.  The firm is said to be working with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash to implement custodying and trading solutions into its mobile banking application later this year.  “The move means that crypto is increasingly seen as a core offering that exists alongside traditional banking services like savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management,” said CNBC reporter Hugh Son on the network’s Squawk on the Street show.  OnePay was developed in 2021 via a strategic partnership between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital with the goal of delivering “modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” to its users.  ﻿ Its mobile banking app currently offers features like a digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, and a debit card. Specific details about what crypto features it may offer, beyond trading and holding select assets, are not available.  A representative for Zerohash declined to comment. The infrastructure firm rumored to be powering OnePay’s crypto initiatives recently announced a $104 million raise led by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers. The raise pushed the firm’s valuation to $1 billion.  Initially released to app stores as early as 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking application has shot up the app popularity charts in both Apple and Google Play stores, jumping at least 50 spots in each store over the last…

Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:54
RWAX
APP$0.0008651-2.38%
COM
COM$0.005063-8.06%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000308-5.37%
Octavia
VIA$0.0143+0.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

In brief

  • OnePay, a fintech firm owned by Walmart, is reportedly adding crypto trading and custody to its mobile app.
  • The platform was developed in 2021 via a collaboration between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital.
  • The OnePay app has jumped inside the top 5 among free finance apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores.

OnePay, a financial technology firm owned by retail giant Walmart, is reportedly adding Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its mobile app, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC

The firm is said to be working with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash to implement custodying and trading solutions into its mobile banking application later this year. 

“The move means that crypto is increasingly seen as a core offering that exists alongside traditional banking services like savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management,” said CNBC reporter Hugh Son on the network’s Squawk on the Street show. 

OnePay was developed in 2021 via a strategic partnership between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital with the goal of delivering “modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” to its users. 

Its mobile banking app currently offers features like a digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, and a debit card. Specific details about what crypto features it may offer, beyond trading and holding select assets, are not available. 

A representative for Zerohash declined to comment. The infrastructure firm rumored to be powering OnePay’s crypto initiatives recently announced a $104 million raise led by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers. The raise pushed the firm’s valuation to $1 billion. 

Initially released to app stores as early as 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking application has shot up the app popularity charts in both Apple and Google Play stores, jumping at least 50 spots in each store over the last month in overall app rankings—now ranked at #58 and #73, respectively. It currently ranks inside the top 5 mobile applications in the finance category in both stores. 

The app’s potential move into crypto isn’t the first time that Walmart has been connected to the space this year. In June a report from The Wall Street Journal indicated that the Arkansas-based retailer was considering the introduction of its own stablecoin. 

That headline was later denounced by consumer advocate and noted crypto skeptic senator, Elizabeth Warren. 

Representatives for OnePay nor Walmart immediately responded to Decrypt’s request for comment. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342874/walmarts-onepay-app-include-bitcoin-ethereum-trading-cnbc

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,953.66
$98,953.66$98,953.66

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,218.09
$3,218.09$3,218.09

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3043
$2.3043$2.3043

-5.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.97
$143.97$143.97

-5.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16399
$0.16399$0.16399

-5.05%