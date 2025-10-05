Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

CNBC reported on October 3 that OnePay will partner with crypto infrastructure company Zerohash to handle the trading and custody features. Neither company has made an official statement, but sources close to the matter confirmed the plans.

What OnePay Offers Now

OnePay launched in 2021 as a joint project between Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital. Walmart owns the majority stake, but the company operates separately from the retailer.

The app already provides high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now-pay-later loans, and wireless plans. Adding crypto trading fits into OnePay’s goal of becoming an “everything app” for money management—similar to how WeChat works in China.

Users can link their OnePay account to Walmart’s checkout system both online and in physical stores. This connection gives OnePay access to roughly 150 million Americans who shop at Walmart each week.

How Crypto Trading Will Work

OnePay users will be able to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin and Ethereum directly in the app. The platform will let customers convert their crypto holdings into regular cash, which they can then use for Walmart purchases or to pay off credit card balances.

Zerohash will provide the technical backbone for these features. The Chicago-based startup raised $104 million in September 2025 from major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers, and Apollo Global Management. That funding round valued Zerohash at $1 billion.

The company already powers crypto services for Interactive Brokers, Stripe, BlackRock, and DraftKings. It serves over 5 million users in 190 countries.

OnePay’s Growing Popularity

The OnePay app has climbed to number 5 in Apple’s App Store rankings for free finance apps. It ranks ahead of JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime. In the past month alone, the app jumped at least 50 spots in overall app rankings on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Most of the apps ranked above OnePay—including PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App—already offer cryptocurrency trading. This puts pressure on OnePay to add similar features to stay competitive.

Regulatory Climate Shifts

The timing works in OnePay’s favor. After President Donald Trump’s election, the U.S. government’s stance on cryptocurrency changed significantly. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins recently expressed support for platforms that combine multiple financial services under one roof.

The regulator now allows platforms to operate as “super-apps” that handle trading, lending, and staking of digital assets within a single framework. Major banks that previously avoided crypto are now jumping in. Morgan Stanley announced plans to offer crypto trading through its E-Trade platform, also using Zerohash as its infrastructure provider.

Bitcoin recently crossed $121,000, and the total stablecoin market hit $300 billion for the first time. These milestones reflect growing mainstream interest in digital assets.

Why This Matters

OnePay’s separate structure from Walmart means it can serve anyone, not just Walmart shoppers. The company specifically targets Americans who lack access to traditional banking services.

By integrating crypto into an app that millions already use for everyday purchases, OnePay removes technical barriers that keep many people away from digital currencies. Users won’t need to download a separate crypto app or learn complex processes—they can trade Bitcoin the same way they manage their checking account.

Walmart previously explored launching its own stablecoin in June 2025, showing continued interest in the cryptocurrency space.

The crypto features will not be available in all states. Services from Zerohash do not carry FDIC or SIPC insurance protection, which means users could lose their entire crypto investment if something goes wrong.

The Road Ahead

OnePay has not announced an exact launch date, saying only that crypto features will arrive “later this year.” The company also hasn’t revealed whether it plans to add more cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If OnePay succeeds in making crypto trading simple for everyday users, other retail-focused fintech apps will likely follow. The integration could accelerate how quickly average Americans adopt digital currencies for regular transactions rather than just investment speculation.

With 150 million weekly Walmart shoppers potentially gaining easy crypto access, this represents one of the largest mainstream cryptocurrency distribution channels to date.