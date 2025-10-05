Wall Street Braces for a Flood of Crypto ETFs as 100 New Funds Ready to Launch

Altcoins

The next big wave in finance could come from digital assets. Market experts are warning that the SEC may soon face an avalanche of crypto ETF filings, with major asset managers racing to claim their share of the rapidly expanding market.

Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, says what’s coming will redefine the ETF space. Posting on X, he hinted that the SEC’s inbox could soon overflow. “You all have no idea what’s coming,” he wrote, suggesting that virtually every possible crypto product is now in motion.

REX-Osprey Sets the Tone

Much of the excitement stems from REX Shares and Osprey Funds, which recently submitted a massive batch of filings for 21 new crypto ETFs. Their list covers everything from established names like Cardano and Chainlink to newer players such as Sui and Hedera. Several of the funds also plan to integrate staking mechanisms for proof-of-stake networks.

These filings were submitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a structure that could speed up approvals once the SEC resumes full reviews. Analysts say REX-Osprey’s aggressive expansion signals the start of a new race among issuers.

Regulatory Shifts Accelerate the Trend

Recent policy changes have created the perfect setup. With the SEC’s generic listing standards now in effect, ETF issuers no longer need one-by-one approvals for each spot product. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas notes that up to 15 crypto assets with existing futures markets on Coinbase could now qualify for ETF status.

The effect could be enormous. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that roughly 100 crypto-related funds might hit the market within the next 12 months if current momentum continues.

The ETF Boom Expands Beyond Bitcoin

The surge isn’t limited to spot Bitcoin or Ethereum products. New filings are blending digital assets with traditional equities to attract a wider range of investors. One standout example is Cyber Hornet’s hybrid ETF proposal combining XRP exposure with the S&P 500, with similar models in the works for Solana and Ethereum.

Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise, believes this diversification marks the start of a new ETF era. “We’re moving from single-asset exposure to multi-dimensional portfolios,” he said in a recent note.

2025: The Year of Crypto ETFs

What began with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs now looks poised to expand across the entire digital landscape. If analysts are right, by this time next year, Wall Street could be home to more than 100 crypto-linked funds — transforming digital assets from a niche bet into a mainstream fixture of global finance.

