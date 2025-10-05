Virginia AG Candidate Jay Jones Mused About Shooting Political Opponent In Resurfaced Texts

ExchangeDEX+
Topline

Virginia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general, Jay Jones, wrote about shooting the state’s former Republican house speaker in a series of resurfaced text messages—revelations that could impact the state’s gubernatorial election that’s seen as a national bellwether.

Jay Jones addresses supporters after winning the Democratic nomination for Virginia Attorney General as wife Mavis Jones looks on in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 17, 2025. (Trevor Metcalfe/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

Key Facts

Jones wrote about hypothetically shooting Virginia’s former Republican Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, writing to Republican state Delegate Carrie Coyner in 2022, “put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” multiple outlets reported.

Jones apologized to Gilbert and his family in a statement to multiple outlets and said he is “embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry.”

The comments sparked bipartisan backlash and calls for Jones to step aside in the race, including from Vice President JD Vance, who wrote in a post on X “I’m sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race,” referring to backlash to memes President Donald Trump posted depicting House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wearing a sombrero.

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, have called on Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, to push Jones to drop out of the race.

Spanberger urged Jones to “take responsibility for his words” and said she would “always condemn violent language in our politics” in a statement to Politico, but stopped short of calling on him to exit the race.

Big Number

12. That’s the number of points Spanberger leads Earle-Sears by in a Washington Post-Schar School poll of 1,002 Virginia likely voters conducted Sept. 25-29 (margin of error 3.4).

Key Background

Virginia’s off-year elections are considered a bellwether for national politics as it’s one of the first states to hold competitive races after a presidential election year and before midterms. Jones’ comments come as Republicans have blamed the “radical left” as the prominent source of political violence in the U.S., despite multiple recent attacks on Democrats. Earle-Sears called Jones’ comments “a symptom of the entire Democratic Party” in a post on X.

Further Reading

Virginia AG candidate faces bipartisan backlash over violent, inflammatory text messages (CBS)

Democratic candidate’s ‘abhorrent’ texts threaten to shake up bellwether Virginia elections (Politico)

Virginia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general facing pressure over resurfaced text messages (CNN)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/04/virginia-ag-candidate-faces-backlash-over-texts-musing-about-shooting-political-opponent/

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

