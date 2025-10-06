ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment. According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever […]Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment. According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever […]

VanEck Report Shows Ethereum Cooling After Strong Summer Surge

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/06 12:00
Ethereum
ETH$3,232.76-6.00%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01655-7.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01903-5.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064+1.58%
Ethereum
  • Ethereum prepares for its December Fusaka upgrade to expand blob capacity and improve Layer-2 validation.
  • September saw ETH prices fall 2%, while BTC gained 7%, marking a slowdown after a strong summer performance.
  • Blob usage hit new highs since the Dencun upgrade, with Base and World Chain accounting for 60% of L2 data.

Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment.

According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever recorded.

Decentralized exchange volumes also cooled, falling 20.3% to $111.9 billion from the previous month’s record of $140.5 billion. Despite the decline, it remained the third-largest volume month in Ethereum’s history.

Stablecoin transfers followed a similar trend, slipping 4% to $1.74 trillion but maintaining a strong 105% increase year-to-date. These figures show that Ethereum’s network activity remains robust, even amid short-term market corrections.

Also Read: Ethereum Eyes $4,750 After $2 Billion USDT Mint Sparks Rally

Fusaka Upgrade Marks Next Phase in Ethereum’s Scaling

Looking ahead, Ethereum’s upcoming upgrade, Fusaka, in December 2025, will prove significant for improving the network’s scalability. 

With this upgrade, the network is introducing Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), which is a new mechanism that enables validators to verify blocks without downloading blob data in its entirety.

This decreases bandwidth intensity and storage pressure on nodes and makes Ethereum more efficient for Layer-2 rollup usage.

Fusaka extends the path paved by the March 2025 Dencun upgrade that originally implemented blob storage for low-cost data posting.

Developers just increased the blob cap from three to six per block after network robustness was assured, and, for the first time since Dencun was launched, average blob usage hit that six-blob mark.

Data from Dune Analytics indicates that Base from Coinbase and World Chain from Worldcoin command up to 60% of all Layer-2 submissions of data to Ethereum, and that is rising demand for low-cost scaling.

The Long-Term Impact on Ethereum’s Economics

Fusaka is likely to increase blob capacity even more, reducing Layer-2 transaction fees and stimulating more on-chain usage. Although this transition may decrease direct fee burns on Ethereum’s mainnet, it solidifies ETH’s place as a monetary asset that is key to network security.

Data from Artemis.xyz shows that falling Layer-1 fees result in higher dilution for non-stakers, supported by the increasing significance of staking in ETH’s economy.

Also Read: Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes $8,000 as Whale Accumulation Fuels Momentum


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,500.00
$99,500.00$99,500.00

-1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,232.76
$3,232.76$3,232.76

-4.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3215
$2.3215$2.3215

-4.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.76
$144.76$144.76

-5.47%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16479
$0.16479$0.16479

-4.59%