VanEck Report: Blockchain Network Revenue Declined 16% Month-Over-Month in September By: PANews 2025/10/05 08:06

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to Cointelegraph, asset management firm VanEck reported a 16% month-over-month decline in network revenue across the blockchain ecosystem in September, primarily due to reduced volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum network revenue fell 6%, Solana network revenue fell 11%, and Tron network revenue fell 37%, thanks to an August governance proposal that reduced gas fees by over 50%. Declines in revenue for other networks were attributed to reduced volatility in the cryptocurrency market and its underlying tokens. In September, Ether volatility fell 40%, Solana volatility fell 16%, and Bitcoin fell 26%.