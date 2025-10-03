ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. Summary UXLINK slid 15% to $0.120, extending its 30-day losses to 62%, while trading volume jumped 612%. Holders vote Oct 4 on early unlocking of team and treasury tokens to compensate hack victims. Outcome could affect exchange relistings and short-term price outlook, with dilution risks if passed. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 5% in the past week, 62% in the past month, and now trades 96% below its all-time high of $3.68 set in Dec. 2025. Its 7-day range shows volatility between $0.1066 and $0.1907. The selloff led to a spike in trading activity. Daily spot volume surged 612% to $119.9 million. Derivatives activity also rose sharply, with CoinGlass data reporting a 733% jump in volume. A 15% decline in open interest indicates that traders are closing positions rather than increasing exposure.  That mix of rising short-term activity but lower positioning points to uncertainty ahead of the governance vote. Early unlock vote follows September hack The latest move comes as UXLINK (UXLINK) holders prepare for a governance vote on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet on Oct. 4. The announcement was shared by UXLINK on Oct. 3, setting out a proposal for Ethereum mainnet holders to decide whether a portion of community, team, and treasury allocations should be unlocked ahead of the original 24–48 month schedule.  On Oct 4, we will launch an on-chain Snapshot vote for $UXLINK holders (Ethereum mainnet).The proposal includes:1️⃣ Early unlocking of a portion of tokens for users affected by the hack — these will be covered in the swap & compensation plans with CEXs and on-chain users.2️⃣…… The post UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. Summary UXLINK slid 15% to $0.120, extending its 30-day losses to 62%, while trading volume jumped 612%. Holders vote Oct 4 on early unlocking of team and treasury tokens to compensate hack victims. Outcome could affect exchange relistings and short-term price outlook, with dilution risks if passed. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 5% in the past week, 62% in the past month, and now trades 96% below its all-time high of $3.68 set in Dec. 2025. Its 7-day range shows volatility between $0.1066 and $0.1907. The selloff led to a spike in trading activity. Daily spot volume surged 612% to $119.9 million. Derivatives activity also rose sharply, with CoinGlass data reporting a 733% jump in volume. A 15% decline in open interest indicates that traders are closing positions rather than increasing exposure.  That mix of rising short-term activity but lower positioning points to uncertainty ahead of the governance vote. Early unlock vote follows September hack The latest move comes as UXLINK (UXLINK) holders prepare for a governance vote on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet on Oct. 4. The announcement was shared by UXLINK on Oct. 3, setting out a proposal for Ethereum mainnet holders to decide whether a portion of community, team, and treasury allocations should be unlocked ahead of the original 24–48 month schedule.  On Oct 4, we will launch an on-chain Snapshot vote for $UXLINK holders (Ethereum mainnet).The proposal includes:1️⃣ Early unlocking of a portion of tokens for users affected by the hack — these will be covered in the swap & compensation plans with CEXs and on-chain users.2️⃣……

UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:01
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00608-10.35%
COM
COM$0.005067-7.97%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05952+1.00%
4
4$0.04812-10.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00225-2.59%

UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack.

Summary

  • UXLINK slid 15% to $0.120, extending its 30-day losses to 62%, while trading volume jumped 612%.
  • Holders vote Oct 4 on early unlocking of team and treasury tokens to compensate hack victims.
  • Outcome could affect exchange relistings and short-term price outlook, with dilution risks if passed.

At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 5% in the past week, 62% in the past month, and now trades 96% below its all-time high of $3.68 set in Dec. 2025. Its 7-day range shows volatility between $0.1066 and $0.1907.

The selloff led to a spike in trading activity. Daily spot volume surged 612% to $119.9 million. Derivatives activity also rose sharply, with CoinGlass data reporting a 733% jump in volume. A 15% decline in open interest indicates that traders are closing positions rather than increasing exposure. 

That mix of rising short-term activity but lower positioning points to uncertainty ahead of the governance vote.

Early unlock vote follows September hack

The latest move comes as UXLINK (UXLINK) holders prepare for a governance vote on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet on Oct. 4.

The announcement was shared by UXLINK on Oct. 3, setting out a proposal for Ethereum mainnet holders to decide whether a portion of community, team, and treasury allocations should be unlocked ahead of the original 24–48 month schedule. 

The early release would provide liquidity for swap and compensation plans tied to the Sept. 22 hack, which drained an estimated $30–44 million, according to security firms PeckShield and Hacken.

UXLINK has already deployed a new audited contract with a fixed supply and launched a migration portal on Oct. 1. Holders before the hack are eligible for 1:1 swaps, while mid-hack and post-announcement buyers face adjusted tiers. The early unlock vote is designed to accelerate compensation and support trading resumption on major exchanges.

Community sentiment and UXLINK price outlook

Community sentiment is split. According to analysts, if the early unlock is successful, 5–10% of the supply may go into circulation earlier than anticipated. This raises concerns about dilution but also allows for quicker compensation and possible relistings on exchanges. That combination could stabilize sentiment and spark a recovery similar to other post-hack rebounds.

Given that traders are already reducing their exposure to derivatives, there is a high chance of further decline if the proposal is rejected or relistings are postponed. Near-term performance depends on whether governance offers a credible route to restoring liquidity and exchange access.

Source: https://crypto.news/uxlink-price-drops-early-token-unlock-vote-oct-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,018.44
$99,018.44$99,018.44

-2.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,217.21
$3,217.21$3,217.21

-5.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3055
$2.3055$2.3055

-5.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.04
$144.04$144.04

-5.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16410
$0.16410$0.16410

-4.99%