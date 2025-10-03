UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack By: PANews 2025/10/03 09:25 Share

PANews reported on October 3rd that UXLINK announced plans to launch a proposal vote on Snapshot on October 4th. The proposals include: 1. Unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack; 2. Use all recovered funds (from exchanges), the litigation team, and a portion of Treasury funds to compensate affected users.