UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack

PANews reported on October 3rd that UXLINK announced plans to launch a proposal vote on Snapshot on October 4th. The proposals include:
1. Unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack;
2. Use all recovered funds (from exchanges), the litigation team, and a portion of Treasury funds to compensate affected users.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more