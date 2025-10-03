ExchangeDEX+
US Treasury waives 15% corporate minimum tax on Bitcoin, that saves companies billions. Strategy surges because unrealized gains will not be taxed anymore.

US Treasury Declares 15% Corporate Tax on Bitcoin – Big Victory to Crypto Space

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 09:00
USA Capitol

The U.S. Treasury department declared that it will not impose the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) on Bitcoin and other digital assets, which saves companies billions of possible tax charges. This interim guidance was released on October 1, 2025, is a major change in the way the government views corporate cryptocurrency holdings and may improve the pace at which institutions adopt them.

The announcement had a 6.51% stock increase in Strategy. To a company that owns about $74.6 billion Bitcoin, this tax deduction justifies the aggressive buying strategy of CEO Michael Saylor and avoids a huge tax bill.

Learning about the CAMT and Its Influence on Crypto Holdings

The Inflation Reduction Act 2022 introduced the CAMT, which applies to 15% minimum tax to corporations whose annual financial statement incomes are above $1B on average. This tax led to the controversy because the treatment of digital asset gains that are not yet realized, gains that are on paper yet not realizable because of the actual sales.

In the initial system, firms with large amounts of Bitcoin would be subject to paying taxes on the increase in value without selling the assets. In this case of Strategy, which recorded an unrealized gain of $8.1B at first half of 2025, it would have paid a tax in the amount of over $1.2B on assets that Strategy never had intentions of selling.

As the new interim guidance issued, it explained in Notice 2025-46 and 2025-49, corporations can now exclude unrealized gains and losses to digital assets in their calculation of CAMT liability. This places cryptocurrency on an equal footing with other forms of investment securities, which helped correct a fundamental irregularity that would have punished companies in the act of merely holding Bitcoin.

The Billion-Dollar Reprieve and Implications of Strategy in the market

The absence of taxation comes at a key point to Strategy, which has turned into a Bitcoin investment portfolio, instead of a business intelligence software company. The news was announced by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, who reported that the move by Treasury would wash away a possible multibillion-dollar tax bill on the company.

In addition, such instruction opens the gates to the other corporations to explore the prospects of stocking Bitcoin in their treasuries without the fear of taxation possibly as a punishment. The businesses, watching on the sidelines, and apprehensive to act in line with Strategy because of the uncertainty surrounding taxes, now have a clear picture of regulations that are likely to transform corporate treasury management.

The extended consequences are the entire cryptocurrency market itself, and the institutional demand is likely to gain momentum and bring more maturity to the market. This goes in line with the current trend of integrating digital assets into conventional financial systems, although cryptocurrency taxation systems remain to be addressed.

Future Regulatory Ecosystem and Political Conditions

This ruling by the Treasury illustrates the changing nature of the political environment in terms of cryptocurrency regulation. After the Trump administration comes to power in January 2025, a certain trend toward crypto-friendly policies can be observed.

Senator Cynthia Lummis has been advocating a legislative change to reduce tax on holders of digital assets, with minimum exemption on transactions less than 300. Although these more general reforms have not been implemented yet, the CAMT guidance of the Treasury indicates an increased willingness to accommodate crypto accommodations.

Conclusion

The exemption of Bitcoin on the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax by the Treasury Department is a watershed moment in the uptake of digital assets. This ruling ratifies the Bitcoin strategy of Strategy and marks the move of the U.S. to establish a friendly regulatory environment to institutional ownership of cryptocurrencies. This will be remembered as the point of turning point when the government realized that digital assets should be treated fairly.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
