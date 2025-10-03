US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000

Key Points: US Senate’s imminent vote on funding could impact markets, Bitcoin affected.

Bitcoin briefly reached $120,000, signaling potential market shifts.

Market reactions remain cautious amid funding uncertainty; no direct regulatory actions yet.

On October 3rd, the U.S. Senate plans to vote again on a temporary funding bill to prevent a prolonged federal government shutdown.

This funding uncertainty influences cryptocurrency markets, causing volatility with Bitcoin and Ethereum, as investors remain cautious amid potential liquidity risks and broader financial impacts.

Bitcoin Surpasses $120,000 Amid Market Volatility and Growth

Cryptocurrencies experience volatility, notably Bitcoin, which surpassed $120,000 on October 3rd, highlighting the market’s sensitivity. Market observers and institutions remain focused on potential outcomes and reactions. Despite market fluctuations, Bitcoin continues to garner institutional interest. Citibank has increased future price targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflecting ongoing positive sentiment.

Market Overview

Bitcoin (BTC), currently valued at $120,111.06, holds a market cap of 2,393,597,634,321.00 and dominates 57.92% of the market.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests potential institutional expansions in crypto, driven by growing acceptance and strategic investments.