US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)".
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more