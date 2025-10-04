US Judge Rules Bored Ape NFTs Not Securities

Key Points: US court rules Bored Ape NFTs as digital collectibles.

Sets a precedent for NFT legal classification.

No immediate financial impact reported after ruling.

A U.S. judge in California dismissed a lawsuit on October 4, 2023, against Yuga Labs, ruling its NFTs do not constitute securities under the Howey test.

The ruling clarifies the legal classification of NFTs in the U.S., distinguishing digital collectibles from investment contracts, with potential implications for future regulatory assessments.

Judge Dismisses Securities Claims Against Bored Ape NFTs

Yuga Labs’ defense rested on the argument that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs were marketed as digital collectibles and membership perks, distancing them from being investment contracts. Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the investors’ claims, determining the Howey test criteria were not met.

Yuga Labs’ position aligns with consumer-focused marketing, emphasizing NFT benefits like exclusivity and community access. With the court’s dismissal, legal clarity emerges for digital asset creators, solidifying NFTs’ status as consumer products rather than securities. This ruling could deter future legal challenges against NFT classifications, reinforcing the unique nature of Yuga Labs’ offerings within the burgeoning NFT ecosystem. The decision is pivotal for NFT creators and investors on legal grounds.

Market reactions following the dismissal have been muted, with no significant price or liquidity changes reported for ApeCoin or BAYC NFTs. Yuga Labs’ leadership and legal representatives have not publicly commented on the court’s ruling. The outcome may influence other ongoing NFT-related lawsuits as entities reassess regulatory frameworks.

NFTs Gain Legal Certainty, Influencing Market Dynamics

Did you know? This ruling marks one of the earliest federal decisions declaring NFTs as digital collectibles, not securities, shaping the legal landscape for NFT holders and issuers.

ApeCoin currently trades at $0.57, with a market cap of $432.56 million and a fully diluted market cap of $574.72 million. Over 24 hours, trading volume changed by 5.33%. Price fluctuations include a 2.62% increase in 24 hours and a 9.33% rise over seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

ApeCoin(APE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:54 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that this judicial stance might usher in fewer regulatory challenges for NFTs in the United States. Now perceived primarily as collectibles, NFTs could see increased legitimacy, opening doors to broader investment and adoption across other digital asset classes. The legal clarity may catalyze further innovation within the blockchain domain.