ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Unmarshal and FishWar Unite to Enhance the Web3 Gaming Experience with AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unmarshal, a prominent multi-chain and decentralized data infrastructure, has excitedly announced its groundbreaking partnership with FishWar, a cutting-edge GameFi platform. The primary objective behind this strategic partnership is to improve the Web3 Gaming experience of worldwide users with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time blockchain data. 📢 Partnership Announcement 📢 We’re thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @FishWarOfficial. FishWar is building an AI-powered GameFi universe on SEI, and together we’re enabling the next level of on-chain intelligence. What Unmarshal brings to the table:•… pic.twitter.com/D5eoMml0pE — Unmarshal | Mainnet is LIVE (@UnmarshalAI) October 4, 2025 FishWar has a prominent status in the market of leading AI Games all over the world. Since both platforms are entirely built on decentralized technology, they have much experience in this domain. Unmarshal has released this interesting news through its social media X account. Unmarshal Strengthens FishWar’s AI GameFi Universe with On-Chain Intelligence FishWar is known as the creator and leader of AI games. It is building an AI-powered GameFi (gaming finance) on SEI. Together, they will provide a next level of on-chain intelligence. After this, FishWar unites with Unmarshal to get scalable, fast, and secure access to the whole world’s users. In all this integration, FishWar facilitates users with its services by providing AI games; after that, Unmarshal plays its significant role by joining data with infrastructure to create a smarter, reliable, and secure Web3 gaming experience. In this scenario, Unmarshal brings Real-time, multi-chain blockchain data, transparent, and scalable infrastructure. In the Real-time feature, Unmarshal provides authentic data for actions like fights, trades, and rewards. Furthermore, AI-driven gameplay will help users make smarter decisions in-game. Last but not least, Unmarshal is expanding its services to an important aspect, which is a transparent and scalable infrastructure to provide maximum ease in a smooth… The post Unmarshal and FishWar Unite to Enhance the Web3 Gaming Experience with AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unmarshal, a prominent multi-chain and decentralized data infrastructure, has excitedly announced its groundbreaking partnership with FishWar, a cutting-edge GameFi platform. The primary objective behind this strategic partnership is to improve the Web3 Gaming experience of worldwide users with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time blockchain data. 📢 Partnership Announcement 📢 We’re thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @FishWarOfficial. FishWar is building an AI-powered GameFi universe on SEI, and together we’re enabling the next level of on-chain intelligence. What Unmarshal brings to the table:•… pic.twitter.com/D5eoMml0pE — Unmarshal | Mainnet is LIVE (@UnmarshalAI) October 4, 2025 FishWar has a prominent status in the market of leading AI Games all over the world. Since both platforms are entirely built on decentralized technology, they have much experience in this domain. Unmarshal has released this interesting news through its social media X account. Unmarshal Strengthens FishWar’s AI GameFi Universe with On-Chain Intelligence FishWar is known as the creator and leader of AI games. It is building an AI-powered GameFi (gaming finance) on SEI. Together, they will provide a next level of on-chain intelligence. After this, FishWar unites with Unmarshal to get scalable, fast, and secure access to the whole world’s users. In all this integration, FishWar facilitates users with its services by providing AI games; after that, Unmarshal plays its significant role by joining data with infrastructure to create a smarter, reliable, and secure Web3 gaming experience. In this scenario, Unmarshal brings Real-time, multi-chain blockchain data, transparent, and scalable infrastructure. In the Real-time feature, Unmarshal provides authentic data for actions like fights, trades, and rewards. Furthermore, AI-driven gameplay will help users make smarter decisions in-game. Last but not least, Unmarshal is expanding its services to an important aspect, which is a transparent and scalable infrastructure to provide maximum ease in a smooth…

Unmarshal and FishWar Unite to Enhance the Web3 Gaming Experience with AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 13:30
Unite
UNITE$0.0003082+2.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05516-6.49%
COM
COM$0.005063-8.36%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04417-5.80%
Edge
EDGE$0.26173-2.99%

Unmarshal, a prominent multi-chain and decentralized data infrastructure, has excitedly announced its groundbreaking partnership with FishWar, a cutting-edge GameFi platform. The primary objective behind this strategic partnership is to improve the Web3 Gaming experience of worldwide users with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time blockchain data.

FishWar has a prominent status in the market of leading AI Games all over the world. Since both platforms are entirely built on decentralized technology, they have much experience in this domain. Unmarshal has released this interesting news through its social media X account.

Unmarshal Strengthens FishWar’s AI GameFi Universe with On-Chain Intelligence

FishWar is known as the creator and leader of AI games. It is building an AI-powered GameFi (gaming finance) on SEI. Together, they will provide a next level of on-chain intelligence. After this, FishWar unites with Unmarshal to get scalable, fast, and secure access to the whole world’s users.

In all this integration, FishWar facilitates users with its services by providing AI games; after that, Unmarshal plays its significant role by joining data with infrastructure to create a smarter, reliable, and secure Web3 gaming experience. In this scenario, Unmarshal brings Real-time, multi-chain blockchain data, transparent, and scalable infrastructure.

In the Real-time feature, Unmarshal provides authentic data for actions like fights, trades, and rewards. Furthermore, AI-driven gameplay will help users make smarter decisions in-game. Last but not least, Unmarshal is expanding its services to an important aspect, which is a transparent and scalable infrastructure to provide maximum ease in a smooth gaming experience to users.

Unmarshal and FishWar Redefine the Future of Web3 Gaming

Unmarshal and FishWar are going to change the Web3 experience for users by modifying the features with advancement. Unmarshal will serve as a data backbone in this partnership, while FishWar brings an innovative gaming vision for users.

Both platforms are based on decentralized features, which is a surety toward the fairness and trustworthiness of these platforms for the world’s users. They are trying to make GameFi experience smarter, faster, and reliable with innovation for the world’s users.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/unmarshal-and-fishwar-unite-to-enhance-the-web3-gaming-experience-with-ai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,942.13
$98,942.13$98,942.13

-2.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.86
$3,214.86$3,214.86

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3046
$2.3046$2.3046

-5.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.93
$143.93$143.93

-6.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16400
$0.16400$0.16400

-5.05%