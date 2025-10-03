Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself

There is a Unity engine vulnerability that allows third parties to inject code into mobile games, potentially compromising crypto wallets, sources have told Cointelegraph.

The Unity gaming platform is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which can potentially target mobile crypto wallets, according to two anonymous sources.

The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, according to the sources, who added that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but Windows, macOS and Linux systems are also affected to varying degrees.

Unity has begun distributing fixes and a standalone patching tool privately to selected partners, according to the sources, but public guidance isn’t expected until Monday or Tuesday next week.

