Unipcs bought another 3.17 million 4 tokens and currently holds 10.64 million 4 tokens By: PANews 2025/10/05 08:15 Share

According to PANews on October 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Unipcs spent 479,000 USDT to purchase another 3.17 million 4 tokens, and currently holds 10.64 million 4 tokens (about 1.52 million US dollars).