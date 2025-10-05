Unipcs bought another 3.17 million 4 tokens and currently holds 10.64 million 4 tokens

According to PANews on October 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Unipcs spent 479,000 USDT to purchase another 3.17 million 4 tokens, and currently holds 10.64 million 4 tokens (about 1.52 million US dollars).
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more