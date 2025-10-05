UK Lifts Crypto Ban, Opening Regulated Market Access for Retail Investors

UK lifts crypto ETP ban, allowing retail investors regulated market access again.

Approval delays push trading to start as FCA and LSE finalize review procedures.

New 2026 framework to align UK crypto rules with global reporting standards.

On October 2, the UK Financial Conduct Authority removed its retail investor ban on crypto exchange-traded products. The last time since 2021, UK consumers can access regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum-connected products. But the delays in the regulatory approvals imply that investors will have to wait longer to start trading.

On September 25, the day before the scheduled launch, FCA finally accepted company prospectuses, less than two weeks earlier. The executives in the industry were frustrated that there was no time to go over the work as it was late. Every prospectus has to be subjected to a thorough scrutiny, which could take days to accomplish.

FCA Reversal Sparks Crypto Return Amid LSE Delays

The London Stock Exchange also needs to approve every listing after the FCA review. It has further complicated the process, making the rollout slower. The administrators of both institutions are debating on whether retail-oriented crypto products require their own trading stream.

The policy reversal is a significant milestone because the FCA outlawed crypto derivatives and exchange-traded products in 2021. The previous ban came in place to cushion the retail investors against instability and fraud. The rejection of the restriction means a fresh attempt to strike a balance between regulation and market access.

The FCA has enhanced the internal review this year. The times on approvals have been reduced by 2/3 of April. Registration has been granted to five companies including BlackRock and Standard Chartered.

The current approval rates are 45% which is much higher than the past five years where it was below 15%. The average time spent processing has reduced to a little more than five months compared to 17 months.

This is in spite of accelerated approvals as a result of which new applications have fallen. Data indicate a decline between 46 in 2023 to April and 26 in 2025 to April. Actual approvals also decreased in 2024-25 to three, compared to eight in 2022-23.

UK and US Align on Crypto Rules as Stablecoin Debate Grows

The new framework will harmonize UK crypto regulations with international regulations. Starting January 2026, crypto companies will be required to record information about their customers on each transaction. The policy will be similar to the global reporting model set by the OECD.

It is the time that the UK and United States have developed a collaborative project named the Transatlantic Taskforce of Markets of the Future. This was announced when President Donald Trump visited London in September. The task force will improve collaboration in the regulation of digital assets.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England also suggested tight caps on the ownership of the stablecoin. The scheme would limit individuals and businesses to holdings of £10,000- 20,000 and 10 million, respectively. Those who oppose the idea believe that the limits will limit innovation and make Britain less competitive in the world market.

According to Governor Andrew Bailey, stablecoins have the potential to transform the UK financial system. He cautioned that the role of commercial banks could be diminished by severing the links between money storage and creation of credit. The market of stablecoins is now valued at $300 billion worldwide following the enactment of the GENIUS Act into law in July by the Congress of the United States.

The FCA decision is, so far, a tentative move towards the crypto market. It is likely that the retail investors will be able to access it soon, as soon as all approvals are made. The relocation is an indication that the United Kingdom is moving towards more restrictive yet accommodative regulation.

