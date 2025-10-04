UK Crypto Ban Lifted, But Retail Investors Still Can’t Buy – What’s the Holdup? By: Coinstats 2025/10/04 04:58 Share

The UK has eased the crypto ban for retail, permitting Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs from October 2. Prospectus reviews and LSE approvals have extended timelines, with launches expected after at least October 13 as UK-US work on digital-asset standards and stablecoin rules has continued.