UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure

The UK apprehends a Chinese mastermind in the biggest Bitcoin confiscation case valued well above 5.5 billion, revealing worldwide crypto fraud and money laundering.

The UK has won a historic conviction over what is considered the biggest bitcoin seizure in history.

A Chinese national known as Zhimin Qian, also known as the Bitcoin Queen, was convicted of organizing a widespread cryptocurrency fraud that ripped off more than 128,000 people in China.

Metropolitan Police announced that it had seized 61,000 bitcoins worth more than £5.5 billion, which is the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in history.

This far-reaching, multi-year plan was executed between 2014 and 2017, and the conviction of Qian is the result of a 7-year investigation with the participation of various jurisdictions and the tight collaboration with the Chinese law enforcement.

Mastermind Behind a Multi-Billion Pound Fraud

Qian ran a massive Ponzi scheme in the name of a firm that guaranteed very high returns, attracting investors who were primarily between 50 and 75 years old.

She made about 40 billion yuan (approximately 5 billion pounds) by defrauding around 128,000 people.

After her plot collapsed in 2017, she took her profits out of China and turned them into Bitcoin.

With the help of forged documents, she gained admission in the UK and, together with her associates, like Jian Wen, tried to pay for cryptocurrency through luxurious goods like high-value property in London and Dubai.

Met Police Unveil Unprecedented Crypto Seizure

The fraudulent actions of Qian were investigated since 2018 with the intelligence of criminal asset transfers.

Police confiscated the digital currency as well as encrypted devices, cash, and gold associated with the operation.

The confiscation is more significant than previous large-scale crypto seizures, and it is the biggest single crypto seizure in the world.

This achievement is attributed by the authorities to decades of careful detective investigation and unmatched global law enforcement cooperation, and is an indication of the increased risk of cryptocurrencies in international money laundering.

Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command at the Metropolitan Police, Will Lyne, was impressed by the work of the investigation team.

He pointed out that this case highlights the use of Bitcoin by organized criminals to launder illicit proceeds and their dedication to ensuring that such criminals are brought to justice.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis restated the strong position of the UK government against money laundering and stated that the conviction was also a strong indication that the UK will not provide a haven to criminals and their illegally acquired assets.

