TLDR U.S. debt adds $6 billion daily, nearing $38 trillion, alarming experts. Bitcoin hits an all-time high of $125,506 as investors seek safe havens. Global debt hit a record $337.7 trillion, with Western nations facing debt issues. U.S. spending cuts failed to curb debt, with projections nearing $50 trillion.

U.S. National Debt Rises by $6 Billion Every Day and Hits $38 Trillion

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 14:29
TLDR

  • U.S. debt adds $6 billion daily, nearing $38 trillion, alarming experts.
  • Bitcoin hits an all-time high of $125,506 as investors seek safe havens.
  • Global debt hit a record $337.7 trillion, with Western nations facing debt issues.
  • U.S. spending cuts failed to curb debt, with projections nearing $50 trillion.

The U.S. national debt is climbing at an alarming pace, reaching a staggering $6 billion every day. At this rate, it is set to surpass $38 trillion soon, with some experts warning it could reach $50 trillion in just a decade. The rising debt has led many investors to seek safe-haven assets like Bitcoin and gold as the dollar faces growing uncertainty. As the debt grows, the government’s fiscal policies come under increasing scrutiny.

National Debt Growth and Financial Concerns

The U.S. national debt is nearing a record-breaking $38 trillion, increasing by $69,890 per second, or about $6 billion daily. The rapid expansion of the debt is largely attributed to continued government spending and deficit increases, with no immediate solutions in sight. According to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, this trend is putting significant pressure on the economy, especially as the country faces rising inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Representative Keith Self recently pointed out that, if current trends continue, the U.S. debt could surpass $38 trillion within weeks. He emphasized the need for immediate fiscal responsibility to avoid a financial collapse. “Congress must act now — demand fiscal responsibility from your leaders before the gradual slide becomes a sudden collapse,” Self urged. The scale of the debt growth has prompted calls for a more sustainable fiscal policy, though finding consensus on how to reduce spending remains challenging.

Safe-Haven Assets Gaining Popularity

As concerns about the U.S. national debt continue to mount, many investors are turning to safe-haven assets, particularly Bitcoin and gold. JPMorgan recently referred to these assets as the “debasement trade” due to fears of currency devaluation. Bitcoin, which has gained increasing institutional interest, reached a new all-time high of $125,506, and gold also saw a significant rise, reaching $3,920.

The appeal of Bitcoin, in particular, stems from its fixed supply and decentralized nature. Investors believe these characteristics make Bitcoin an effective hedge against inflation and the potential collapse of fiat currencies. Prominent figures in the financial world, such as Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, have advised allocating a portion of investment portfolios to hard assets like Bitcoin and gold. Dalio has suggested a 15% allocation for optimal risk management, given the uncertainties surrounding fiat currencies and government debts.

Global Debt Crisis and Implications for Other Nations

While the U.S. national debt is a central concern, it is not an isolated issue. Global debt reached a record high of $337.7 trillion by the second quarter of 2025, as countries around the world increased their borrowing to finance economic recovery efforts.

Ray Dalio, in particular, has warned that Western nations, including the U.K., are facing similar challenges with high national debts. As these debts continue to rise, the value of their currencies may decline, pushing investors further toward Bitcoin and gold as alternative assets.

The increase in global debt is driven by factors such as quantitative easing, lower interest rates, and fiscal stimulus measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the U.S. dollar weakening due to these policies, many investors see Bitcoin and gold as better stores of value. Dalio’s advice for diversification into hard assets seems to be gaining traction as global economic conditions remain unpredictable.

U.S. Government Spending and Fiscal Policy Challenges

The Trump administration’s efforts to reduce federal spending and curb the deficit have had limited success. While the administration aimed to cut spending through initiatives like the “Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed in July, it has not prevented the national debt from continuing to rise. The bill, designed to save $1.6 trillion over the next decade, is expected to cost $3.4 trillion over the same period, contributing to the growing debt burden.

Despite efforts to curb spending, the U.S. government’s fiscal policies remain a source of debate. The appointment of figures like Elon Musk to the Department of Government Efficiency was seen as an attempt to streamline government operations and reduce waste. However, with the national debt rising at an unprecedented pace, many are questioning whether the current strategies are sufficient to address the long-term fiscal challenges facing the country.

As the debt continues to climb, the financial community remains focused on finding ways to protect wealth against the potential risks of currency debasement. The growing interest in Bitcoin and gold reflects a broader shift in investor sentiment as global debt levels reach new heights.

The post U.S. National Debt Rises by $6 Billion Every Day and Hits $38 Trillion appeared first on CoinCentral.

