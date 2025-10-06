ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Rising by nearly $70,000 every second, the national debt has reached unsustainable levels, prompting investors to seek protection in hard […] The post U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens appeared first on Coindoo.Rising by nearly $70,000 every second, the national debt has reached unsustainable levels, prompting investors to seek protection in hard […] The post U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens appeared first on Coindoo.

U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 19:13
Union
U$0.005772-7.45%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.1742-14.73%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064+1.58%

Rising by nearly $70,000 every second, the national debt has reached unsustainable levels, prompting investors to seek protection in hard assets rather than the U.S. dollar.

Data from the Joint Economic Committee shows the country has added trillions in just one year – an expansion so large that it now grows by around $6 billion a day. Representative Keith Self warned that without decisive action, the figure could reach $50 trillion within the next decade, a scenario he described as a slow-motion collapse of fiscal stability.

The growing sense of unease has sent institutional and retail investors back to familiar hedges: Bitcoin and gold. Both assets surged over the weekend, with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of roughly $125,000 and gold touching $3,920 per ounce. Analysts at JPMorgan have dubbed this phenomenon the “debasement trade,” as investors shift away from the weakening dollar toward stores of value with fixed or scarce supplies.

The move is being reinforced by prominent voices in finance. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink – who once dismissed Bitcoin – now sees it as a potential long-term refuge and even suggested its price could climb toward $700,000 in the face of ongoing monetary expansion. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio echoed this view earlier this year, recommending that portfolios include 15% in Bitcoin or gold to weather what he calls a “global debt spiral.”

READ MORE:

Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again, Says PlanB

Dalio has also warned that the U.S. is not alone in this predicament. The U.K. and other Western economies, burdened by similar deficits, could face years of currency underperformance. According to the Institute of International Finance, global debt ballooned to a record $337.7 trillion by mid-2025, a sign that the issue has spread far beyond Washington.

While President Donald Trump has pushed to trim spending through efficiency initiatives and targeted cuts, new spending measures have offset many of those savings. Even with the introduction of his “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” designed to curb federal waste, projections show the U.S. debt continuing to accelerate – cementing the country’s position in a high-stakes financial balancing act where Bitcoin and gold may increasingly serve as the escape route.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,590.53
$99,590.53$99,590.53

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,236.95
$3,236.95$3,236.95

-4.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3260
$2.3260$2.3260

-4.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.96
$144.96$144.96

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16518
$0.16518$0.16518

-4.37%