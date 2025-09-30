The post Two Giant Names Didn’t Skip This Week! $1 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Purchases Arrive! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate bull Strategy (MicroStrategy), which has been buying Bitcoin (BTC) every week for a long time, did not spend this week idle either. Announcing the new BTC purchase, Strategy founder Michael Saylor shared on his X account that they purchased 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at a price of approximately $113,048 per Bitcoin. Saylor also revealed that as of September 28, 2025, they held 640,031 BTC worth approximately $47.35 billion at a price of approximately $73,983 per Bitcoin. Huge Purchase Has Arrived for Ethereum! While the largest institutional BTC bull, MicroStrategy, continues its purchases, the largest Ethereum (ETH) holder, Bitmine, also continues its ETH purchases without slowing down. According to the official statement, Bitmine announced that it has purchased 234,846 ETH worth $963 million since its last purchase last week. Nasdaq-listed Bitmine (BMNR), which focuses its investments on Ethereum, holds 2,650,900 ETH worth approximately $11 billion, representing more than 2% of ETH’s total supply. The current holding of Ethereum is 2,650,900, and the average purchase price per unit is $4,141. BitMine crypto assets are the #1 Ethereum treasury and the #2 global treasury behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which holds 639,835 BTC worth $71 billion. BitMine remains the world’s largest treasury of ETH. BitMine President Tom Lee stated: “As we’ve stated before, we believe the future is in Ethereum. We continue to believe that Ethereum will be one of the biggest macro transactions in the next 10-15 years. The shift from Wall Street and AI to blockchain should lead to a larger transformation in today’s financial system. And a large portion of that is happening on Ethereum. That’s why we’re targeting a 5% supply of ETH.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/two-giant-names-didnt-skip-this-week-1-billion-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-purchases-arrive/ The post Two Giant Names Didn’t Skip This Week! $1 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Purchases Arrive! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate bull Strategy (MicroStrategy), which has been buying Bitcoin (BTC) every week for a long time, did not spend this week idle either. Announcing the new BTC purchase, Strategy founder Michael Saylor shared on his X account that they purchased 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at a price of approximately $113,048 per Bitcoin. Saylor also revealed that as of September 28, 2025, they held 640,031 BTC worth approximately $47.35 billion at a price of approximately $73,983 per Bitcoin. Huge Purchase Has Arrived for Ethereum! While the largest institutional BTC bull, MicroStrategy, continues its purchases, the largest Ethereum (ETH) holder, Bitmine, also continues its ETH purchases without slowing down. According to the official statement, Bitmine announced that it has purchased 234,846 ETH worth $963 million since its last purchase last week. Nasdaq-listed Bitmine (BMNR), which focuses its investments on Ethereum, holds 2,650,900 ETH worth approximately $11 billion, representing more than 2% of ETH’s total supply. The current holding of Ethereum is 2,650,900, and the average purchase price per unit is $4,141. BitMine crypto assets are the #1 Ethereum treasury and the #2 global treasury behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which holds 639,835 BTC worth $71 billion. BitMine remains the world’s largest treasury of ETH. BitMine President Tom Lee stated: “As we’ve stated before, we believe the future is in Ethereum. We continue to believe that Ethereum will be one of the biggest macro transactions in the next 10-15 years. The shift from Wall Street and AI to blockchain should lead to a larger transformation in today’s financial system. And a large portion of that is happening on Ethereum. That’s why we’re targeting a 5% supply of ETH.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/two-giant-names-didnt-skip-this-week-1-billion-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-purchases-arrive/