The Biden administration has unexpectedly withdrawn the nomination of Brian Quintenz to serve as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This decision was reported Tuesday, with sources suggesting that the move aligns with broader shifts in how regulators are approaching the regulation of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Politico reported that the White House made the decision ahead of its official announcement, indicating a possible reevaluation of its stance on crypto regulation and the role of the CFTC in overseeing blockchain innovation.

In a statement, Quintenz shared his appreciation for the nomination process, saying, “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation was the honor of my life.” He added, “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration. I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.”

This story is developing, and additional details are expected to emerge as the situation unfolds.