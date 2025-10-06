ExchangeDEX+
Trump On A Dollar? Treasury Is One Step Closer To Approving 2026 Trump Coin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 08:08
The Treasury Department’s mock-up of the one-dollar coin with the image of President Donald Trump.

Courtesy: Treasury Department

Trump bucks may be closer than you think.

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken the next step toward introducing a 2026 commemorative $1 coin featuring President Donald J. Trump.

The Treasury’s move is in part due to bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in 2020, and signed by Trump in his first term, that the Treasury Secretary was given authority to issue one-dollar commemorative coins during the 2026 calendar year that would be “emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.”

The department’s authority to mint collectible coins for special national occasions like this, are part of a long tradition of special-edition currency, ranging from honoring the Constitution to celebrating the U.S. hosted Olympic Games.

And while other designs may be in the works, the renderings of President Trumps one-dollar coin were confirmed by U.S.Treasurer Brandon Beach “These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon…”

The Treasury Department’s mock-up of the one-dollar coin with the image of President Donald Trump.

Courtesy: Treasury Department

The coin design shows President Trump’s side profile on the front with the words “Liberty” and “In God We Trust” along with the dates 1776 – 2026. On the back, is an image of Trump raising his fist in Bulter, Pennsylvania following his assassination attempt and the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT”.

If finalized, the Trump coin would mark a rare occasion – a living American president featured on U.S. currency. Current U.S. law states a president may be featured on currency no sooner than two years following the president’s death. “No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President,” But when Congress passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act in 2020, it’s unclear if the special $1 coins to celebrate 2026 could feature a sitting U.S. President.

The Coin Market: History and Economics

Commemorative coins have historically stirred both patriotism and profit while becoming a barometer of public sentiment through collector enthusiasm and sales.

  • The 1986 Statue of Liberty coin sold nearly 15.5 million units, making it the best-selling commemorative coin of all time.
  • The 1982 George Washington half dollar sold 7.1 million coins.
  • The 1983 U.S. Olympic coins sold over 5 million units.
  • The 1987 U.S. bicentennial Constitution coin sales topped 4 million.

Given Trump’s loyal fan base, particularly among political supporters and collectors of presidential memorabilia, the demand for a Trump coin could outpace recent commemoratives and become the best selling commemorative coin of all time.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/10/05/trump-on-a-dollar-treasury-is-one-step-closer-to-approving-2026-trump-coin/

